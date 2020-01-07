Who's No. 1? Ranking the best at every position

MLB Network is counting down baseball's best players at each position starting Saturday night, with the first installment of the "Top 10 Right Now!" series featuring the game's top center and left fielders. The five-week program uses rankings based on player performance over the last two seasons, a number of

Here is the complete schedule (all times ET):

Jan. 11, 6 p.m.: Center fielders

Jan. 11, 7 p.m.: Left fielders

Jan. 18, 6 p.m.: Right fielders

Jan. 18, 7 p.m.: First basemen

Jan. 25, 4 p.m.: Catchers

Jan. 25, 5 p.m.: Second basemen

Feb. 1, 6 p.m.: Shortstops

Feb. 1, 7 p.m.: Starting pitchers

Feb. 8: 8 p.m.: Relief pitchers

Feb. 8, 9 p.m.: Third basemen