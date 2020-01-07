Who's No. 1? Ranking the best at every position
MLB Network is counting down baseball's best players at each position starting Saturday night, with the first installment of the "Top 10 Right Now!" series featuring the game's top center and left fielders.
The five-week program uses rankings based on player performance over the last two seasons, a number of offensive and defensive metrics, both advanced data and traditional numbers and analysis by the MLB Network research team.
Here is the complete schedule (all times ET):
Jan. 11, 6 p.m.: Center fielders
Jan. 11, 7 p.m.: Left fielders
Jan. 18, 6 p.m.: Right fielders
Jan. 18, 7 p.m.: First basemen
Jan. 25, 4 p.m.: Catchers
Jan. 25, 5 p.m.: Second basemen
Feb. 1, 6 p.m.: Shortstops
Feb. 1, 7 p.m.: Starting pitchers
Feb. 8: 8 p.m.: Relief pitchers
Feb. 8, 9 p.m.: Third basemen