Hamilton to host 10th Celebrity Bartender Night

The spirits of festivity and charity again will merge on Thursday in Scottsdale, Ariz., when a variety of fun-loving and caring ballplayers will participate in the 10th annual Celebrity Bartender Night. Giants outfielder Billy Hamilton will serve as the evening’s host, with broadcaster Daron Sutton filling the role of emcee.

Widely regarded as the most significant social event in the Cactus League, the function has attracted several big leaguers to serve guests their favorite beverages. The anticipated roster of bartenders includes third baseman Pablo Sandoval, infielder Mauricio Dubón and right-handers Johnny Cueto and Shaun Anderson of the Giants; infielder Kyle Farmer, outfielder-infielder Josh VanMeter and left-handers Amir Garrett and Cody Reed of the Reds; pitchers Sean Manaea, Liam Hendriks and J.B. Wendelken of the A’s; center fielder Brett Phillips and right-hander Brad Keller of the Royals; right-hander Edwin Jackson of the D-backs and right-hander Tayron Guerrero of the White Sox.

Many high-value silent auction and raffle items will be available.

All proceeds from the event will benefit a support group to fight amyloidosis, a rare yet often serious disease in which abnormal proteins, known as amyloids, accumulate in tissues and organs. Doctors estimate that about 4,000 people develop primary amyloidosis in the U.S. each year. Many others could be afflicted by amyloidosis, but the disease’s symptoms can be too similar to other maladies to be diagnosed properly and in a timely manner. It can be associated with certain blood cancers.

Erica Brooks, the event’s founder and sponsor, lost her father, Michael, to amyloidosis in 2013. The function has raised nearly $200,000 since its inception.

“I do this event for the awareness more than anything else,” Brooks said. “I don’t want people to lose sight of what this is for.”

The event will be held at Wasted Grain, located at 7295 E. Stetson Dr. in Scottsdale. Guests purchasing admission for $50 will be allowed to enter the event at 8:30 p.m MST. The VIP admission charge of $150 entitles the guest entry to the event at 7:30 p.m.

