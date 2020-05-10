 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
news

MLB News

MLB Quiz of the Day: Mother's Day edition

By Paul Casella @paul_casella
16 minutes ago

Today's "MLB Quiz of the Day" fittingly focuses on all things Mother's Day. Do you know which active player has hit the most Mother's Day homers? Or which active pitcher has racked up the most strikeouts? How about the team with the longest active Mother's Day winning streak? Let's find

Today's "MLB Quiz of the Day" fittingly focuses on all things Mother's Day.

Do you know which active player has hit the most Mother's Day homers? Or which active pitcher has racked up the most strikeouts? How about the team with the longest active Mother's Day winning streak?

Let's find out below:

Paul Casella is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Philadelphia. Follow him on Twitter @paul_casella.