MLB Quiz of the Day: Mother's Day edition
Today's "MLB Quiz of the Day" fittingly focuses on all things Mother's Day. Do you know which active player has hit the most Mother's Day homers? Or which active pitcher has racked up the most strikeouts? How about the team with the longest active Mother's Day winning streak? Let's find
Today's "MLB Quiz of the Day" fittingly focuses on all things Mother's Day.
Do you know which active player has hit the most Mother's Day homers? Or which active pitcher has racked up the most strikeouts? How about the team with the longest active Mother's Day winning streak?
Let's find out below:
Paul Casella is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Philadelphia. Follow him on Twitter @paul_casella.