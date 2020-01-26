Baseball world mourns loss of Kobe Bryant

The shocking death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, on Sunday morning was felt across the world of sports and beyond. Countless stars from Major League Baseball immediately took to social media to voice their sorrow about Bryant’s passing. Bryant had just sent Dodgers outfielder Cody

The shocking death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, on Sunday morning was felt across the world of sports and beyond. Countless stars from Major League Baseball immediately took to social media to voice their sorrow about Bryant’s passing.

Bryant had just sent Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger a congratulatory message on Bellinger’s 2019 National League MVP Award on Saturday night via the Dodgers’ Twitter account, and Bellinger quickly offered his thanks to the legend. Bellinger was obviously shaken by Bryant’s sudden passing less than 24 hours later.

15 hours ago man… I actually cannot believe this. Praying for his family and close friends. Hoping it’s not true https://t.co/WI9UuuTGQ8 — Cody Bellinger (@Cody_Bellinger) January 26, 2020

Bellinger's teammate, closer Kenley Jansen, was shaken by the news.

I can’t think straight right now.

My heart is with Kobe’s wife Vanessa & their children who not only lost a husband and dad but a daughter and sister, Gianna. Love & prayers for all their friends & for all the families and friends of those who lost their lives today. Love to LA. pic.twitter.com/aiRYKeGTYV — Kenley Jansen (@kenleyjansen74) January 26, 2020

Another Dodger, Justin Turner, alluded to two occasions involving Bryant on which he was speechless.

I was speechless then and I’m speechless now. Thank you for all the memories. G.O.A.T. 🐍#8 #24 #MambaMentality for ever pic.twitter.com/5UCdwEqazB — Justin Turner (@redturn2) January 27, 2020

MLB and the Dodgers shared their sentiments via Twitter.

We are devastated by the tragic news that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna have died in a helicopter accident.



Our thoughts are with the Bryant family and all those affected today. pic.twitter.com/MO5NuR1F5o — MLB (@MLB) January 26, 2020

We are devastated to learn of the passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Our thoughts go out to all the families involved in the tragedy and everyone in the Lakers, Los Angeles and NBA communities. pic.twitter.com/NDcCDP0GtM — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 26, 2020

Lakers legend Magic Johnson, a part-owner of the Dodgers, wrote a series of tweets paying tribute to Bryant, the pair forever linked as franchise and Los Angeles icons.

We love you forever. #8 #24🙏🏾❤️ — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

Laker Nation, the game of basketball & our city, will never be the same without Kobe. Cookie & I are praying for Vanessa, his beautiful daughters Natalia, Bianka & Capri, as well as his parents Joe & Pam & his sisters. We will always be here for the Bryant family. pic.twitter.com/WWxmtEAJqZ — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

He gave his knowledge, time, and talent to tutor so many at the youth level, collegiate level, & NBA & WNBA players. Words can’t express the impact that he had on the game of basketball. I know basketball fans all over the world will miss him, especially the City of Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/ZoB3Uwbvzk — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

As I try to write this post, my mind is racing. I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/X2vF0M0a1u — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

Reigning AL MVP Award winner Mike Trout also tweeted his condolences to the Bryant family, as did 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich.

My heart and prayers go out to the Bryant family and the passengers’ families on this sad day.



The impact Kobe had on the world cannot be expressed in words. RIP to a legend and a friend... 🙏🏼 — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) January 26, 2020

Prayers to the Bryant family. So sad, such a loss for the World 😔 — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) January 26, 2020

Trout's teammate, Albert Pujols, shared similar sentiments.

Wow what a loss for us all. I enjoyed the times I was able to connect with Kobe over the years. My prayers go out to his beautiful family. 🙏🏻 @kobebryant #heavyheart pic.twitter.com/8XiYbpLWob — Albert Pujols (@PujolsFive) January 27, 2020

The Phillies offered their condolences for Bryant, who was born in Philadelphia and played at Lower Merion High in Ardmore, Pa.

Many MLB stars, including two-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander and former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen, summed up the stunning nature of the moment. It was hard to process the news, and hard to believe that Bryant -- a towering figure and still a vibrant and dynamic member of the basketball and Los Angeles community -- was suddenly gone.

No words... Absolutely heartbroken for Kobe’s family. #RIPKobe — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) January 26, 2020

My heart hurts for Kobe and his family. Life aint fair man. This cant be — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 26, 2020

Tony Clark, executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association, expressed sympathy on behalf of the union.

Reigning NL Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso said he grew up watching Kobe join the all-time greats of basketball and said Bryant is now “a king remembered in time.”

RIP to one of the greatest to ever pick up a basketball and step on the court. Some people grew up with Larry, Wilt, or Jordan. I grew up watching Kobe. It’s not just a sad day for basketball or sports. He did life right. Now, he’s a king remembered in time. #Mamba4Ever — Pete Alonso (@Pete_Alonso20) January 26, 2020

Bryant’s work ethic, passion and dedication to his craft inspired an entire generation of young athletes -- whether they grew up playing basketball or any other sport. Free-agent outfielder Kevin Pillar shared on Twitter that Bryant was the inspiration for the name of his daughter, Kobie.

Speechless, angry, sad, confused..@kobebryant was my idol growing up in LA. What he was beginning to accomplish outside of sports was something I was hoping to get the chance to meet and talk to him about one day..can’t believe my idol is gone! Named my daughter after you! 😭😭🙏🏽 — Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) January 26, 2020

Bryant's death cast a pall on the Brewers On Deck fan festival, particularly for California natives like Ryan Braun and Keston Hiura. Both addressed the sad news. Braun, who grew up in Los Angeles, estimated he saw Bryant play in person at least 50 times.

“I don’t think I have the words in my vocabulary to properly articulate the way that I feel,” Braun said. “It’s devastating. He was such an incredible basketball player and had such an impact on people’s lives off the court. He had so much left to give. It’s heartbreaking. ... It’s a constant reminder that you never know how much time you have left. Be present and tell the people you love that you love them.”

Devastated and at a loss for words. Kobe has been a childhood hero for myself and many others. His impact on and off the court was like no other. Very sad day. Prayers go out to the Bryant family and others involved #RIPKobe — Keston Hiura (@Kestdaddy) January 26, 2020

Taking stock of every day and appreciating the precious nature of life was a sentiment shared by many after hearing that Bryant’s life, after just 41 short years, had come to an end.

This is extremely tragic to society. One of the most influential individuals/athletes to ever live. His legacy in 41 years is insurmountable. I’m beyond sad. Cherish every single second of life man. Every second you’re breathing, be thankful! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 26, 2020

I’m sick I can’t believe this my idol Kobe gone too soon — Dellin Betances (@DBetances68) January 26, 2020

Bryant was former Dodgers and Padres star Matt Kemp's basketball hero while growing up in Oklahoma. Kemp, who honored Bryant’s last NBA game in 2016 by wearing special purple and gold batting gloves with the No. 24 emblazoned across them, was left “speechless.”

Five-time All-Star center fielder Adam Jones was also a massive fan of Bryant, tweeting Sunday that he was watching Bryant from his debut through his final game in 2016.

Watched from the first game to the last game. I’m in shock. Speechless. Prayers for Bryant family. Wow. Just wow pic.twitter.com/Z3k4rGxuyZ — 10 (@SimplyAJ10) January 26, 2020

Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward pointed to Bryant’s perseverance in an Instagram post, citing how he put everything into his game as though it was his “last moment on the court.”

Jason Heyward’s reaction to the Kobe news on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/qSNhovItgV — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) January 26, 2020

Former Red Sox star Manny Ramirez said Bryant’s impact will span “generations.”

Kobe was a legend !

The impact he had in the game goes out for generations.

Let’s keep his family in our prayers. #RestInPeaceKobe — MANNY RAMIREZ (@therealmanny99) January 26, 2020

Hall of Famer Chipper Jones took to Twitter to mourn Bryant, noting that he met the basketball legend once and how "awesome" he was.

I am truly at a loss! No words seem appropriate enough. I’ve cried and hugged every member of my family. Kobe was awesome to me the one time I met him. Prayers go up to the Bryant family as well as the other passengers families. What a sad day! #RIPMamba — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) January 26, 2020

Barry Bonds called Bryant "an inspiration to the world."

RIP to my friend Kobe Bryant. I’m truly devastated by the news of his passing and the passing of his young daughter Gianna. A true legend in the game of basketball and an inspiration to the world. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family during this heartbreaking time💔💔😢😢 pic.twitter.com/ZLSqnvu1mu — Barry L Bonds (@BarryBonds) January 26, 2020

Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard summed up the immediate reaction of so many people around the world with his tweet.

No No No No No Please God No — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) January 26, 2020