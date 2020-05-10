 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
How MLB stars are celebrating Mother's Day

It's always a good time to say thanks
By Chris Landers
There may not be any pink-bat walk-offs or infield messages this year, but that doesn't mean that big leaguers are taking Mother's Day off. Here's how all your favorite stars paid thanks to their moms on Sunday. (Check back in through the day for more updates.)

Justin Verlander

Christian Yelich

Happy Mother’s Day!

Alex Bregman

Happy Mother’s Day

CC Sabathia

Marcus Stroman

Luis Severino

Yadier Molina

Tim Anderson

Félix Hernández

Todd Frazier

Adam Jones