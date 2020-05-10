How MLB stars are celebrating Mother's Day
There may not be any pink-bat walk-offs or infield messages this year, but that doesn't mean that big leaguers are taking Mother's Day off. Here's how all your favorite stars paid thanks to their moms on Sunday. (Check back in through the day for more updates.) Justin Verlander
Momager. I love you more than you could possibly know and am beyond grateful for your daily commitment and presence in my life. You’re the true source of my inspiration. Seeing you smile and enjoy life brings me more joy than anything. HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY MOMMA! 💚 @aya11763 pic.twitter.com/WYXckZO40N— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) May 10, 2020
Love you momma. @aya11763 pic.twitter.com/g4LapTx8t4— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) May 10, 2020
happy mother’s day 💕 pic.twitter.com/PYP9CTxRiC— T A 7 (@TimAnderson7) May 10, 2020
Happy day to all the Amazing Mother’s. God bless you all 🙏🏼.#HappyMothersDay— Felix Hernandez (@RealKingFelix) May 10, 2020
Feliz día a todas la mamas que son tan increíbles. Que dios las bendiga 🙏🏼.#FelizDiadeLaMadre
