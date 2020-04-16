Week 1's funniest MLB The Show moments

Though baseball players have some of the best personalities in sports, it’s sometimes difficult for them to showcase all the different sides of themselves during the grind of a 162-game season. That’s where the beauty of the MLB The Show Players League has come into play. • Players League standings,

That’s where the beauty of the MLB The Show Players League has come into play.

Over the course of the last week, the 30 players have been able to show their competitiveness, while also revealing a playful side as they play as their team in a video game. That combination has resulted in players singing and dancing more than NSYNC in the late 1990s, and absolutely losing it after they hit a walk-off. It has also allowed the players to interact with fans, while also telling some really cool stories about their interactions with other players in the virtual league.

It has been a lot of fun, but don’t just take my word for it. Let’s take a look at nine funny moments from the first week of action:

Pence for the wi... Oh no, you hate to see it

It was Hunter Pence 's 37th birthday on Monday, so he obviously celebrated by playing four games of MLB The Show. He started off the night with a thriller against Royals outfielder Brett Phillips, winning 3-2 in nine innings. But the game should’ve been done way before that. Thankfully, for us, it wasn’t.

In the bottom of the third, Pence was hyping up Brandon Belt’s clutch factor and then backed it up with what looked to be the game-winning RBI single. Pence got so excited, however, that he must’ve pressed a button on his controller, causing the runner to stop right before he crossed home plate. The reactions from both Pence and Phillips were incredible.

'Don’t do dumb stuff,' Amir

Reds reliever Amir Garrett won the first MLB The Show tournament a few weeks ago, which gives him the authority to refer to himself as “the champ” during the streams. But sometimes, even the champ needs to follow his own advice.

As Garrett lectured Mets infielder Jeff McNeil about doing “dumb stuff,” the Reds left-hander ran himself into an out, which would definitely fall under the “don’t do dumb stuff” category.

'Fun Guy'

Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez has struggled on the sticks, going 1-7 in his first eight games, but he stole the show with a hilarious background of himself celebrating with a passionate fist pump during one of his outings. Rodriguez brought the background to life, hitting four of the same fist pumps as he jumped out to an early lead against Joey Gallo, who is still undefeated. Rodriguez lost to Gallo on a walk-off, but we’ll always have the quadruple fist pump and the “Fun Guy” shirt.

Get yourself someone like Dakota

Do you remember getting a bad grade in school when you were a kid and feeling like your parents were going to be disappointed? Well, that basically happened to Cubs utility man Ian Happ in his game against Rays ace Blake Snell. Happ lost 18-1, but the moment that it really sunk in was after Snell hit a three-run homer with virtual Mike Zunino to give him a 17-0 lead. It was at that very moment Happ asked Minor League pitcher Dakota Mekkes a very simple, but powerful question.

“Are you embarrassed?”

Mekkes replied with “I’m not proud,” which was enough of a “yes” to get the point across, but enough of a “no” to not hurt Happ’s feelings. Happ finished the night going 3-1, and Mekkes showed everyone that he was a real one.

Come on, Goose

Marlins reliever Ryne Stanek just got a new dog, which makes him prone to making, uh, mistakes around the house. Goose, strategically, waited for the cameras to be turned on just to pee on Stanek’s floor. Such a smart boy.

Stanek also said that Goose was “very bad” during his time at Rays pitcher Ryan Yarbrough’s house, and now we really need to know exactly what Goose did.

The Show '20 Players League MVP: Goose Stanek.



ROLL THE HIGHLIGHTS!! pic.twitter.com/ATV5mMEDnl — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 16, 2020

Snell 'needs it so bad'

Blake Snell has quickly become one of the more entertaining players in the tournament, and he took it to the next level after hitting a walk-off homer to complete the come-from-behind win over Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. Check out Snell singing and dancing, and then try and argue that MLB players aren’t completely enjoying this league.

How bad do you need it, @snellzilla4? 😂 pic.twitter.com/QXnwzn24hY — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 14, 2020

El Niño

Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the most entertaining players to watch on the diamond, but he might be even better to watch as he plays as himself and his virtual teammates. Tatis went absolutely wild in his first stream on Monday, celebrating after every home run, including two as Manny Machado and three as himself. During the stream, Tatis Jr. purposely hit Jeff McNeil and then giggled, called himself “lightning” after stealing a base, and did the macarena just to be awesome.

Gioli-nooo!

White Sox hurler Lucas Giolito really understands how difficult it is to pitch a perfect game. But now, he’s learning just how hard it is to find out you didn’t throw a virtual perfect game after thinking that you did.

Giolito and White Sox TV play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti were celebrating a no-hitter, and rightfully so. Benetti then asked Giolito whether it was a perfect game because he didn’t walk anybody, either.

After initially agreeing with Benetti, Giolito’s eyes lit up, thinking that he had thrown a perfect game with Dallas Keuchel. But just seconds later, a commenter on his Twitch stream pointed out that there was an error on the box score, negating the perfect game. To make it all hurt even more, the error came on a dropped strike three in which Giolito mistakenly threw to second base instead of first. You really hate to see it.