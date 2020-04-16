Week 1's funniest MLB The Show moments
Though baseball players have some of the best personalities in sports, it’s sometimes difficult for them to showcase all the different sides of themselves during the grind of a 162-game season. That’s where the beauty of the MLB The Show Players League has come into play. • Players League standings,
• Players League standings, schedule, video
Over the course of the last week, the 30 players have been able to show their competitiveness, while also revealing a playful side as they play as their team in a video game. That combination has resulted in players singing and dancing more than NSYNC in the late 1990s, and absolutely losing it after they hit a walk-off. It has also allowed the players to interact with fans, while also telling some really cool stories about their interactions with other players in the virtual league.
It has been a lot of fun, but don’t just take my word for it. Let’s take a look at nine funny moments from the first week of action:
Pence for the wi... Oh no, you hate to see it
It was
In the bottom of the third, Pence was hyping up Brandon Belt’s clutch factor and then backed it up with what looked to be the game-winning RBI single. Pence got so excited, however, that he must’ve pressed a button on his controller, causing the runner to stop right before he crossed home plate. The reactions from both Pence and Phillips were incredible.
'Don’t do dumb stuff,' Amir
Reds reliever
As Garrett lectured Mets infielder Jeff McNeil about doing “dumb stuff,” the Reds left-hander ran himself into an out, which would definitely fall under the “don’t do dumb stuff” category.
'Fun Guy'
Red Sox left-hander
Get yourself someone like Dakota
Do you remember getting a bad grade in school when you were a kid and feeling like your parents were going to be disappointed? Well, that basically happened to Cubs utility man
“Are you embarrassed?”
Mekkes replied with “I’m not proud,” which was enough of a “yes” to get the point across, but enough of a “no” to not hurt Happ’s feelings. Happ finished the night going 3-1, and Mekkes showed everyone that he was a real one.
Come on, Goose
Marlins reliever
Stanek also said that Goose was “very bad” during his time at Rays pitcher Ryan Yarbrough’s house, and now we really need to know exactly what Goose did.
Snell 'needs it so bad'
El Niño
Padres shortstop
Gioli-nooo!
White Sox hurler
Giolito and White Sox TV play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti were celebrating a no-hitter, and rightfully so. Benetti then asked Giolito whether it was a perfect game because he didn’t walk anybody, either.
After initially agreeing with Benetti, Giolito’s eyes lit up, thinking that he had thrown a perfect game with Dallas Keuchel. But just seconds later, a commenter on his Twitch stream pointed out that there was an error on the box score, negating the perfect game. To make it all hurt even more, the error came on a dropped strike three in which Giolito mistakenly threw to second base instead of first. You really hate to see it.
