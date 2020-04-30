Who will be king of the sticks in Players League?

During the three-week regular season, the 30 participants in the MLB The Show Players League delivered countless celebrations, fun back-and-forth banter and an incredible amount of hilarious moments. The league served as a fun distraction as we continue to wait for the return of real baseball, while also giving the

The league served as a fun distraction as we continue to wait for the return of real baseball, while also giving the players an opportunity to showcase a different side of their personalities with the fans.

But with the regular season of the MLB The Show Players League coming to an end on Wednesday, it's now time for the top eight players to duel it out for the virtual World Series. Will top-seeded Blake Snell take home the trophy, even though the difficulty is set on veteran? Will Joey Gallo mash his way to a championship and prove that everything really is bigger in Texas? Or will an underdog like Dwight Smith Jr -- who is actually playing with the 69 overall Orioles -- prevail? We're about to find out.

The action begins on Friday at 10 p.m. ET on FS1 with two quarterfinal matchups, both being a best-of-three series. The other two quarterfinal matchups will be shown on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. After that, the semifinals will be televised on Saturday, with one matchup set for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the other series set for 8 p.m. ET on FS1. Then it’s on to the best-of-five virtual World Series, which will air at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on ESPN.

• VOTE NOW: Players League Awards

The @MLBTheShow Players League postseason is set!



Who is your pick to be king of the sticks? ⚾️ 🎮 pic.twitter.com/RtIX8ynUJy — MLB (@MLB) April 30, 2020

Let's take a look at the quarterfinal matchups.

1. Blake Snell (Rays) vs. 8. Gavin Lux (Dodgers)

Friday, 10 p.m. ET on FS1

Snell and Lux are two of the biggest gamers in the tournament and are often teammates during Call of Duty and Fortnite streams. But on Friday, the two will surely have some fun playing against each other with a semifinal spot on the line.

In their regular-season matchup, Snell edged out Lux in extra innings at Dodger Stadium. In the playoffs, Snell will have home-field advantage and is the heavy favorite to beat Lux. Snell opened the season with a 2-2 record, but he finished it on a 22-3 tear.

2. Joey Gallo (Rangers) vs. 7. Ian Happ (Cubs)

Saturday, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2

It didn't take long for Gallo to establish himself as one of the favorites. He opened the season on an 11-game winning streak, leading people to believe that he had a legitimate shot at running the table. But as the regular season went on and his playoff spot all but clinched, Gallo suffered a couple of losses. He would be the first to tell you -- and he actually has -- that he lost some motivation at the end of the regular season, but that will surely change heading into the postseason.

Happ, on the other hand, went 9-9 in his first 18 games, but he then decided to fly the "W" flag in his background and play "Go Cubs Go" after every win. That strategy helped the Cubs utilityman string together 10 straight wins, helping him clinch a playoff berth. Happ could play the role of that Wild Card team that isn't better than the top seeds, but just finds a way to get it done.

3. Bo Bichette (Blue Jays) vs. 6. Lucas Giolito (White Sox)

Saturday, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2

This could turn out to be a really fun series by two really fun players. Bichette's personality started to shine as the league went on, even flashing a Vladdy Jr. sweater after the Blue Jays slugger came through in the clutch for Bichette.

Bichette struck out just one time during the regular season, which is nothing short of incredible. If you play the game, you know. As for Giolito, he punched his ticket to the postseason on Wednesday with a 6-3 win over Amir Garrett on ESPN2. Bichette hopes to carry that momentum into the postseason, even though I'm sure he'll miss having play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti on his stream.

4. Jeff McNeil (Mets) vs. 5. Dwight Smith Jr (Orioles)

Friday, 10 p.m. ET on FS1

If you have to pick one series to watch -- even though we know you're going to watch them all -- this would be it. McNeil established himself as a legit contender for the title and has an awesome dog named Willow, who we hope gets a lot of treats on national TV.

On the flip side, Smith is playing with the Orioles, which present a lot of challenges due to their rating in the game. Despite that, Smith has been one of the most entertaining streamers and one of the best stories of the regular season. If Smith wins the tournament, I'll start the GoFundMe to begin the movie production.