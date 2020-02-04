MLB.TV is ready to bring the heat in 2020

Can't wait to see Mike Trout crushing baseballs out of Angel Stadium again? Have you been waiting for months for Javier Báez to make new magic on the field? Spending your days imagining how Gerrit Cole will look throwing 99-mph fastballs in Yankees pinstripes? We get it. The 2020 season

We get it. The 2020 season can't arrive soon enough. But baseball is just around the corner -- and that means MLB.TV is back.

MLB.TV is available now for 2020, and you can stream every out-of-market game live or on demand, on whatever your favorite device is.

• Get MLB.TV now

Fans can get an MLB.TV yearly package for $121.99. So pick a superstar, any superstar. No matter who you want to watch -- Aaron Judge or Ronald Acuña Jr., Cody Bellinger or Christian Yelich, Jacob deGrom or Vlad Guerrero Jr. -- you won't have to miss a single highlight.

Or maybe you just want to watch Max Scherzer, Juan Soto and the rest of the Nationals defend their first World Series title, and you've been counting down the days since the moment they stormed the field in celebration last October. Then you can get a single-team package for $93.99.

If Opening Day still seems far away, don't worry -- Spring Training games begin this month, and you can watch almost 300 spring games live on MLB.TV with no blackouts. Fans don't even need to wait for the regular season to get their first look at Madison Bumgarner taking the mound for the D-backs or Josh Donaldson stepping up to the plate for the Twins.

Check out all of MLB.TV's features: Subscribers can watch HD video on any size screen, have their choice of home or away broadcasts, and they can enjoy the game at their own pace with live-game DVR. There's also pitch-by-pitch tracking during the game and more.