Excited Betts, Price welcomed to Hollywood

Mookie Betts and David Price returned to Dodger Stadium on Wednesday for the first time since defeating Los Angeles in the 2018 World Series as members of the Red Sox.

But as the Dodgers' new duo was officially introduced in center field -- not far from where they celebrated the final out of that World Series victory -- Betts said he's hoping to end the 2020 season in similar fashion.

"I'd like to celebrate here again in this jersey," Betts said, moments after putting on his No. 50 Dodgers uniform for the first time.

The Dodgers are hoping for a similar outcome following Monday's blockbuster deal that brought Betts and Price to Los Angeles in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo (L.A.’s top prospect -- and MLB's No. 35 -- a year ago), shortstop Jeter Downs (their third-highest ranked prospect on the 2020 Top 100 list, at No. 44) and catcher Connor Wong (No. 28 on the Dodgers' 2019 year-end list).

Los Angeles has won seven straight division titles, but remains without a World Series championship since 1988. The Dodgers watched the Astros and Red Sox celebrate titles on their home field in 2017 and '18, respectively, then won a franchise record 106 games in '19, only to be eliminated in the National League Division Series -- once again in their own ballpark.

"To be able to jump onto a team like the Dodgers, a team that has had the amount of success they've had the last couple years, and then add a player like Mookie Betts," Price said, "and to then be able to add myself to that mix as well, that's something special to be a part of, and we're both very excited about it."

Manager Dave Roberts shared his excitement as well, as he is eager to pencil Betts into the NL's highest-scoring lineup from 2019.

"As a coach, you just want to get going and what we do is compete, that's what we love to do," Roberts said. "I couldn't be more excited."

It's hard to blame the skipper, who will have the luxury of rolling out the 2018 AL Most Valuable Player in right field alongside '19 NL MVP winner Cody Bellinger in center field.

"We've kind of talked through passing at the All-Star Game and as we played here," Betts said of his relationship with Bellinger. "It's going to be pretty special. He won the MVP last year, so he's definitely going to put on a show, and I'll do my best to keep up with him."

The Dodgers took on Betts' entire $27 million salary for 2020. The 27-year-old outfielder is set to become a free agent following this season, and he has previously expressed his desire to test the market next winter.

Now that he's arrived in Los Angeles, might Betts consider signing a long-term extension with the Dodgers?

"Right now, I just got here -- still trying to find a house and those kinds of things," Betts said. "I'm not even really thinking about that. I'm just focused on staying with 2020 and going from there."

Along with the pair of MVPs in the outfield, the Dodgers will have multiple Cy Young Award winners in their starting rotation. Price, who won the 2012 AL Cy Young Award with the Rays, joins three-time NL Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw.

Price has plenty of history with Dodgers general manager Andrew Friedman, who selected Price with Tampa Bay's No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 MLB Draft. The Red Sox and the Dodgers will split the remaining $96 million owed to Price over the next three years.

"I've watched him grow and continue to evolve on the mound -- and obviously the success he's had is evident and everybody knows about that -- but he was as good of a teammate as I've ever seen," Friedman said. "The impact he has in the clubhouse was as significant as I've seen. ... What he does on the mound every fifth day is obvious and evident to everybody that follows, but as we look to continue to supplement and add to this core group, what David brings goes beyond what he does every fifth day."

Though the trade process had its hiccups and took nearly a week to complete after reports of a deal initially surfaced, Price and Betts said they were both thrilled to be in Los Angeles on Wednesday and eager to report to Glendale, Ariz., next week.

"Once we found out we were both coming, we were excited," Price said. "We shared some text messages and phone calls, and we're excited to be here."