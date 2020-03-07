Betts sidelined a few days with stomach issue

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts won’t return to the lineup until Wednesday night at the earliest, but manager Dave Roberts said Betts has been sidelined with a stomach-related issue and he’s not overly concerned. Betts was a late scratch from Friday night’s lineup and instead of reporting to

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts won’t return to the lineup until Wednesday night at the earliest, but manager Dave Roberts said Betts has been sidelined with a stomach-related issue and he’s not overly concerned.

Betts was a late scratch from Friday night’s lineup and instead of reporting to the club’s Camelback Ranch complex on Saturday, was sent to a doctor.

“Mookie, he’s got something going on with his stomach,” Roberts said. “Just talking to the training staff, basically the goal is to get him into a game on Wednesday. Getting his strength back, realistically, the goal is a night game on Wednesday. I hope to see him tomorrow. I talked to him and I’m attributing it to something he ate. But obviously, guys are more sensitive, as we all should be.”