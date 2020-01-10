Mookie gets record $27M in arbitration (source)

The Red Sox avoided arbitration with outfielder Mookie Betts with a record-setting $27 million deal, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed. That contract establishes a new one-year record for an arbitration-eligible player, set last year by the Rockies' Nolan Arenado ($26 million).

