Nationals Spring Training FAQs, important dates

WASHINGTON -- Can you smell it? That’s Spring Training in the air. Here’s all you need to know about the Nationals before they officially begin preparing for their World Series defense in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date

Wednesday, Feb. 12

First pitchers and catchers workout

Thursday, Feb. 13

Full squad report date

Monday, Feb. 17

First full-squad workout

Tuesday, Feb. 18

New faces to know

Right-hander Will Harris (signed to three-year deal)

First baseman Eric Thames (signed to one-year deal with mutual option for 2021)

Second baseman Starlin Castro (signed to two-year deal)

Right-hander Kyle Finnegan

Right-hander Ryne Harper (acquired via trade from Twins)

Other signings

Right-hander Stephen Strasburg (re-signed to seven-year deal)

Infielder Howie Kendrick (re-signed to one-year deal)

Infielder Asdrúbal Cabrera (re-signed to one-year deal)

Right-hander Daniel Hudson (re-signed to two-year deal)

First baseman Ryan Zimmerman (re-signed to one-year deal)

Left-hander Sean Doolittle (conditional option exercised)

Outfielder Adam Eaton (club option exercised)

Top prospects to know

Infielder Carter Kieboom (No. 21 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list)

Catcher Tres Barrera (club’s No. 17 prospect in 2019)

Outfielder Nick Banks (club’s No. 24 prospect)

Where is the facility?

The Nationals and Astros share the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches: 5444 Haverhill Rd., West Palm Beach, Fla., 33407

Can fans attend workouts?

TBA

First game

Saturday, Feb. 22, vs. the Astros at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, 6:05 p.m. ET

First TV game

TBA

One other notable game

Thursday, March 12, vs. the Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, 1:05 p.m. ET

Last game in Florida

Sunday, March 22, against the Cardinals at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, 1:05 p.m. ET

Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?

No.

Opening Day

Thursday, March 26, vs. the Mets at Citi Field, 1:10 p.m. ET

