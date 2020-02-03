Nationals Spring Training FAQs, important dates
WASHINGTON -- Can you smell it? That’s Spring Training in the air. Here’s all you need to know about the Nationals before they officially begin preparing for their World Series defense in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Pitchers and catchers report date
Wednesday, Feb. 12
First pitchers and catchers workout
Thursday, Feb. 13
Full squad report date
Monday, Feb. 17
First full-squad workout
Tuesday, Feb. 18
New faces to know
Right-hander
First baseman
Second baseman Starlin Castro (signed to two-year deal)
Right-hander
Right-hander
Other signings
Right-hander
Infielder
Infielder Asdrúbal Cabrera (re-signed to one-year deal)
Right-hander
First baseman
Left-hander
Outfielder Adam Eaton (club option exercised)
Top prospects to know
Infielder
Catcher Tres Barrera (club’s No. 17 prospect in 2019)
Outfielder Nick Banks (club’s No. 24 prospect)
Where is the facility?
The Nationals and Astros share the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches: 5444 Haverhill Rd., West Palm Beach, Fla., 33407
Can fans attend workouts?
TBA
First game
Saturday, Feb. 22, vs. the Astros at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, 6:05 p.m. ET
First TV game
TBA
One other notable game
Thursday, March 12, vs. the Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, 1:05 p.m. ET
Last game in Florida
Sunday, March 22, against the Cardinals at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, 1:05 p.m. ET
Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?
No.
Opening Day
Thursday, March 26, vs. the Mets at Citi Field, 1:10 p.m. ET
