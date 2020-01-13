Nationals prospect Segura passes away at 23

Nationals prospect Fausto Segura, a right-handed reliever who last played with Class A Short-Season Auburn, passed away Sunday, the club announced Monday afternoon. He was 23. “He was beloved by his teammates, coaches, coordinators and everyone he came in contact with throughout our organization,” the Nationals said in a statement.

Nationals prospect Fausto Segura, a right-handed reliever who last played with Class A Short-Season Auburn, passed away Sunday, the club announced Monday afternoon. He was 23.

“He was beloved by his teammates, coaches, coordinators and everyone he came in contact with throughout our organization,” the Nationals said in a statement. “We extend our deepest sympathies to Fausto’s family, friends and loved ones in their time of grief.”

Segura was riding a motorcycle near the María Montez Airport in his hometown of Barahona, Dominican Republic, late Sunday when he was struck by a van, ESPN Deportes reported.

The Washington Nationals are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Fausto Segura. pic.twitter.com/vPP0M7FNuR — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) January 13, 2020

Signed to a Minor League contract in 2017, Segura made 32 professional appearances in the Nationals' Minor League system, beginning in the Dominican Summer League in '17, then with the GCL Nationals in '18 and ending with the Doubledays this past September. Segura amassed a 3.88 ERA in his 67 1/3 innings pitched.

Zachary Silver is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Baltimore/Washington. Follow him on Twitter @zachsilver.