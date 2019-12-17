Nationals' top defensive plays of the decade

WASHINGTON -- Narrowing down a decade’s worth of diving catches, rocket throws and impossible grabs is a nearly impossible task, especially considering some of the great defensive players that have worn a Nationals uniform for much of this decade. MLB.com took a crack at picking out 10 of the best

WASHINGTON -- Narrowing down a decade’s worth of diving catches, rocket throws and impossible grabs is a nearly impossible task, especially considering some of the great defensive players that have worn a Nationals uniform for much of this decade. MLB.com took a crack at picking out 10 of the best defensive plays of the decade anyway, with some flashes of the leather and more than a few incredible throws to help keep the Nats in games, while saving and winning others.

1. Souza saves Zimmermann’s no-hitter

Date: Sept. 28, 2014

Off the bat, it appeared to be a no-doubt double. Jordan Zimmermann ’s efforts on the final day of the 2014 regular season appeared likely to be wasted for a chance at history. And then Steven Souza Jr. happened. He sprinted into the gap and seemingly glided in the air as he dove, making an incredible catch to save and secure history.

2. Nats turn first triple play in franchise history

Date: July 29, 2016

Fittingly, Ryan Zimmerman was in the middle of the first triple play in team history and first 3-3-5 triple play in Major League history. Zimmerman caught a soft line drive at first base, calmly stepped on first base and then spotted Anthony Rendon jumping up and down at third base, tossing it across the diamond for the third out.

3. Air Zimmerman

Date: Oct. 11, 2019

Had Aníbal Sánchez completed his no-hitter in Game 1 of the 2019 National League Championship Series, this play would have rivaled Souza’s as one of the most memorable in team history. Still, it’s one of the best. In the eighth inning of the no-hit bid, Cardinals batter Tommy Edman ripped a line drive that looked headed for right field before Ryan Zimmerman went full extension to his right to grab the ball out of the air and keep the no-hitter alive.

4. Robles shows off arm

Date: Aug. 13, 2019

Victor Robles arrived in D.C. already a star defensively in center field because of plays like this. He ranged to the gap in right-center field, uncorked a 97.3-mph strike across his body as Reds infielder José Peraza headed toward third base, and the play was complete with a nifty scoop and better tag by Rendon at third base.

5. Harper stops the tying run

Date: June 10, 2017

Baserunners know to think twice about running on Bryce Harper . He built a lengthy list of impressive throws from right field during his career in D.C., but this one, to stop the go-ahead run in the ninth inning of a tie game against the Rangers, is perhaps the most impressive. Harper unleashed a laser to home plate at 98.2 mph, as tracked by Statcast, right on target and with one hop to nail Pete Kozma. It took a replay review, but Harper’s throw had indeed beaten him.

6. Chill Rendon makes diving stop

Date: Oct. 14, 2019

A 102.9-mph bullet off the bat in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series? Nothing Anthony Rendon couldn’t handle with the same cool, calm demeanor of fielding a routine ground ball. Rendon dove to his left to pick a ball that was pretty much already behind him, gathered himself off the ground and fired a strike to first base, a play made even sweeter by his nonchalant expression as the out was recorded.

7. Michael A. Taylor five-star catch

Date: April 18, 2018

Michael A. Taylor has been, perhaps, the Nationals' best defensive player this decade, and he could have his own top 10 list of highlight reel grabs and throws from the outfield. This play stands out as one of his most impressive. He ranged into the left-center-field gap, covered 56 feet in 3.5 seconds, per Statcast, and held on as he took a roll to come up with a ball that had a 13 percent catch probability.

8. Juan Soto’s leaping catch in foul ground

Date: Sept. 11, 2018

Juan Soto made a name for himself with the damage he causes at the plate, already one of the best hitters in the NL even before he reached the legal drinking age in the U.S. But he has improved leaps and bounds on defense, as evidenced by this play in Philadelphia during the final month of the year. Soto ranged all the way into foul ground, leaped at the wall and extended over the railing to secure a spectacular catch.

9. Rendon’s over-the-shoulder grab

Date: July 15, 2016

Initially, Rendon didn’t think the ball would remain in the field of play, but he kept going after it. He ranged all the way down the third-base line into foul territory in left field before making an impressive over-the-shoulder snag just before the wall, nearly losing his balance, but still having the awareness to get the ball back into the infield to keep the runner at second base.

10. Scherzer no-look, between the legs

Date: Aug. 25, 2016

Maybe what’s most impressive about this play is how easy Max Scherzer makes it look. On a comeback to the mound, Scherzer freezes and puts his glove between his legs, not even looking at the ball as it settles into his mitt, and then he calmly tosses the ball to first base to pick up the out.

