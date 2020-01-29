Super Bowl spot relives the Nats' raucous WS party

The Nationals didn't just celebrate their magical World Series win last October; they put on a part you could see from space, Baby Sharking, slip-and-sliding and fake race car driving their way into the hearts of a nation. Max Scherzer hugged everybody he could get his hands on. There were

The Nationals didn't just celebrate their magical World Series win last October; they put on a part you could see from space, Baby Sharking, slip-and-sliding and fake race car driving their way into the hearts of a nation. Max Scherzer hugged everybody he could get his hands on. There were lightsabers involved. The citizens of D.C. nearly shut the whole city down.

Pitchers and catchers report in just a couple of weeks, and soon the Nats will go from victory lap to defending their crown. Before we get there, though, Super Bowl Sunday will give you one last chance to relive all that glorious mayhem:

Budweiser released their ad for the big game, titled "Typical American," and it features everyone from the U.S. women's national soccer team to the Nats getting their celebration on. Sadly, Gerardo Parra and his excellent sunglasses were left on the cutting room floor.