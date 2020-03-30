NBCSBA to air classic Giants games

Major League Baseball has hit pause on the start of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but fans will still be able to tune in to NBC Sports Bay Area to get their Giants fix during this extended layoff. NBC Sports Bay Area is delving into its archives

NBC Sports Bay Area is delving into its archives and airing a collection of classic Giants games, allowing fans to revisit some of the most memorable moments in franchise history. Here’s what the network has on tap for the weeks ahead:

Monday at 8 p.m. PT: Tim Lincecum throws his first no-hitter in a 9-0 win over the Padres on July 13, 2013.

Wednesday at 8 p.m. PT: Madison Bumgarner homers off reigning National League MVP and Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw as the Giants beat the Dodgers, 4-0, on May 21, 2015.

Saturday at 8 p.m. PT: Andrew McCutchen launches a three-run shot in the 14th inning to lift the Giants to a 7-5 walk-off win over the Dodgers on April 7, 2018.

Sunday from 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m. PT: Games 1, 4, 5 and 7 of the 2014 World Series against the Royals.

April 6 at 8 p.m. PT: Lincecum pitches his second no-hitter in a 4-0 win over the Padres on June 25, 2014.

April 9 at 8 p.m. PT: Bumgarner tosses seven innings of one-run ball as the Giants defeat the A’s, 3-2, in a Bay Bridge Series matchup on August 13, 2019.

April 10 at 8 p.m. PT: Viewers will have the opportunity to vote on Twitter (@NBCSGiants) for the classic game of their choice. The game that draws the most votes will air on “Authentic Fan Friday.”

Buster Posey crushes a grand slam in Game 5 of the 2012 National League Division Series to propel the Giants to a 6-4 win over the Reds and secure a berth to the NL Championship Series.

or

The Giants defeat the Cardinals, 9-0, to clinch the 2012 NLCS and advance to the World Series.

April 11 at 4 p.m. PT: Alex Dickerson hammers a grand slam and collects six RBIs in his Giants debut, leading San Francisco to an 11-5 win over the D-backs on June 21, 2019.

April 11 at 6 p.m. PT: Pablo Sandoval hits a pinch-hit home run in the 10th inning as the Giants topple the D-backs, 3-2, on May 19, 2019.

April 12 at 6 p.m. PT: Joe Panik homers off Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning to lift the Giants to a 1-0 win over the Dodgers on March 30, 2018.

April 17 at 8 p.m. PT: Viewers will have the opportunity to vote on Twitter (@NBCSGiants) for the classic game of their choice. The game that draws the most votes will air on “Authentic Fan Friday.”

Sandoval crushes three home runs to power the Giants to an 8-3 win over the Tigers in Game 1 of the 2012 World Series.

or

Bumgarner fires seven scoreless innings to lead the Giants to a 2-0 win over the Tigers in Game 2 of the 2012 World Series.

