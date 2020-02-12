MLB honoring 100 years of the Negro Leagues

KANSAS CITY – Satchel Paige and Josh Gibson made their mark in the Negro Leagues, which were formed a century ago on Feb. 13, 1920. Their style of play made the game of baseball exciting and fun to watch, with Paige blowing hitters away with his fastball and breaking ball,

KANSAS CITY – Satchel Paige and Josh Gibson made their mark in the Negro Leagues, which were formed a century ago on Feb. 13, 1920. Their style of play made the game of baseball exciting and fun to watch, with Paige blowing hitters away with his fastball and breaking ball, and Gibson's prodigious power. Legend has it that he hit a ball completely out of Yankee Stadium.

The history and legacy of the Negro Leagues will be celebrated Thursday morning near the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum at the Paseo YMCA in Kansas City – the location where the Negro National League was founded. The celebration will be live streamed on MLB.com.

Commissioner Rob Manfred will attend the celebration, as well as Major League Baseball Players Association COO Xavier James, Royals majority owner John Sherman and Royals great Frank White, among other baseball icons and dignitaries.

“For me, there will be a lot of excitement,” said Bob Kendrick, the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. “The celebration is -- by and large -- one of the most important undertakings the museum has ever embarked on. We know there is a lot riding on this celebration.

“We are going back to the same building that Rube Foster signed the Negro Leagues into existence. That’s where they met in 1920 to establish the Negro National League. We have been restoring that building for quite some time and made some tremendous progress. Hopefully, by the end of the year, the building will be functioning. So we’re excited about that.”

During the celebration, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, MLB and the MLBPA will reveal their year-long celebration plans for the Negro Leagues.