Reds have 4-year deal with Castellanos (source)

CINCINNATI -- One of the most aggressive teams on the free-agent market all winter, the Reds made another big addition on Monday. The club agreed to terms with outfielder Nicholas Castellanos on a four-year contract, a source told MLB.com.

Castellanos will have to undergo a physical and the signing could be finalized by early this week. Cincinnati, which could now become the favorite for the National League Central after a six-year postseason drought, has not confirmed the news of an agreement with the top remaining free agent on the market.

The deal is worth $64 million and includes opt-outs after the first and second seasons, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Improving their offense after a disappointing 75-win season was the Reds’ top priority going into the offseason. The team was 12th in the NL in runs scored and batting average and led the Major Leagues in one-run losses.

In response, the Reds signed second baseman Mike Moustakas (four years, $64 million) and outfielder Shogo Akiyama (three years, $21 million). For good measure, Cincinnati also upgraded its rotation with December’s signing of lefty Wade Miley to a two-year, $15 million contract. All of the deals prior to Castellanos’ added up to just over $100 million.

Castellanos, who will turn 28 on March 4, batted .289/.337/.525 with 27 homers and led the big leagues with 58 doubles over 151 games combined for the Tigers and Cubs last season. But his season really took off in Chicago after a July 31 trade from Detroit as the right-handed hitter notched 16 homers with a 1.002 OPS in 51 games.

Over seven Major League seasons and 888 games, Castellanos is a career .277/.326/.471 hitter with 120 homers. His 229 doubles since 2014 ties him with Boston’s Mookie Betts for most in the Majors in that time.

After Akiyama was signed, president of baseball operations Dick Williams and general manager Nick Krall indicated that the Reds were not finished making moves. They were still considered in the hunt to get either of the top free-agent outfielders -- Castellanos or Marcell Ozuna. The Braves agreed to a one-year, $18 million contract with Ozuna last week.

The biggest question looming over the Reds is what becomes of their current stable of outfielders. With Castellanos and Akiyama expected to play regularly, there is only one starting spot open for center fielder Nick Senzel and corner outfielders Jesse Winker, Aristides Aquino, Phillip Ervin and Scott Schebler. Both Senzel and Winker could be valuable trade assets for Cincinnati, which previously identified the shortstop position -- currently held by Freddy Galvis -- as one area that could be upgraded. The team is also interested in bullpen help but has also signed relievers Tyler Thornburg and Nate Jones to Minor League deals over the past month.

No matter how the latest move shakes up the roster, the Reds have positioned themselves as a team to watch as it hopes to contend in 2020.