How Castellanos' deal with Reds impacts Cubs
CHICAGO -- Nicholas Castellanos quickly won over the Cubs' clubhouse and the team's fan base last summer. After coming over in a mid-summer trade, Castellanos treated every day like Opening Day, churned out hit after hit after hit, and he did not hide his emotions in big moments. Cubs fans
After coming over in a mid-summer trade, Castellanos treated every day like Opening Day, churned out hit after hit after hit, and he did not hide his emotions in big moments. Cubs fans will never forget the outfielder's celebratory bat slam after launching a homer against the rival Brewers in August.
Castellanos' spark was not enough to ignite a trip to October, and now a reunion with the North Siders is no longer on the table. MLB.com reported on Monday that Castellanos reached an agreement on a four-year contract with the rival Reds, who have had a busy offseason and will head into 2020 as a real threat in the increasingly-competitive National League Central.
Here is a look at the implications of Castellanos' free-agent decision for the Cubs:
1) The waiting game
One issue that has kept the Cubs' offseason in a holding pattern has been the pending outcome of the service-time grievance filed by
Bryant's trade value would be directly impacted by that decision. And, given the Cubs' apparent budget limitations (the team's payroll projects to be slightly north of the $208 million luxury-tax threshold), trading Bryant would've been a potential avenue for more realistically pursuing a free-agent like Castellanos.
With that ruling still unannounced, Castellanos opted against staying in his own kind of holding pattern. Now, there are no impact bats of his caliber left on the open market. So, if Chicago makes a major trade between now and Opening Day, it will no longer be about freeing up funds for a free-agent pursuit, but more about building a contention bridge for future seasons.
Given how long the Cubs have waited, it may now make more sense for the team to keep the group intact and use the first four months to evaluate its roster. At the July 31 Trade Deadline, Chicago can then balance contending with future planning and managing the payroll.
2) The reality in right field
The perfect-world preference for the Cubs has been to keep
For the other side of what should be a flexible platoon, the Cubs recently reached a one-year agreement with right fielder
3) Castellanos vs. Schwarber
If the Cubs wanted to avoid exposing Heyward to center more than absolutely necessary, then the question became: Would Chicago trade
Here's a look at their production over the final two months of 2019:
Castellanos
Slash line: .321/.356/.646
Compiled: 16 homers, 21 doubles, 36 RBIs
Discipline: 4.4 percent walk rate, 20.9 percent strikeout rate
Advanced: 154 wRC+, 2.0 WAR (Fangraphs)
Schwarber
Slash line: .304/.394/.649
Compiled: 14 homers, 13 doubles, 38 RBIs
Discipline: 11.6 percent walk rate, 24.7 percent strikeout rate
Advanced: 163 wRC+, 1.9 WAR (Fangraphs)
4) Counting on comebacks
With no sweeping changes to the outfield, the Cubs will be hoping that
5) The defensive picture
By keeping Heyward in right, the Cubs' defense has a chance to improve over the overall numbers from last season. Heyward moved to center to accommodate Castellanos' arrival last summer and posted minus four Defensive Runs Saved up the middle. In right, Castellanos had minus four DRS with the Cubs and minus nine overall on the season.
Schwarber was essentially a league average defender in 2019 (minus one DRS and a minus 0.9 UZR/150 in left field) and Heyward was an NL Gold Glove Award finalist in right (plus seven DRS). Up the middle, Almora took a step backward (minus five DRS in 765 1/3 innings), but his track record creates hope for a bounce back. Happ can hold his own in center, and both he and Souza rate as solid defenders in the corners.
