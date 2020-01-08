Yanks, Tropeano agree on Minors deal (report)

The Yankees and right-hander Nick Tropeano have agreed to a Minor League deal with an invite to Major League Spring Training, MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported on Wednesday. New York has not confirmed the deal. The 29-year-old Tropeano is a native of West Islip, N.Y., on Long Island and

The 29-year-old Tropeano is a native of West Islip, N.Y., on Long Island and pitched for nearby Stony Brook University before the Astros selected him in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He pitched in parts of five Major League seasons for the Astros and Angels but struggled to stay healthy, logging double-digit starts in just two of those campaigns (2016 and ’18). In 2019, he had a 9.88 ERA over 13 2/3 Major League innings with Los Angeles and a 5.87 ERA across 79 2/3 innings with Triple-A Salt Lake.

Tropeano owns a career 12-14 record and a 4.51 ERA. He dealt with right shoulder injuries in 2018-19 and he suffered a torn UCL in his right elbow that required Tommy John surgery in 2016.