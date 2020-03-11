Gorman vs. Liberatore: Who wins BFF battle?

JUPITER, Fla. -- Cardinals prospects Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore go way back.

As 5-year-olds, they met while playing on the same coach pitch team in the greater Phoenix area. Before high school graduation, they appeared in the Under Armour All-America Baseball Game and for USA Baseball's 18U National Team.

During the first round of the 2018 Draft, Gorman, a third baseman, and Liberatore, a left-handed pitcher, were selected three picks from each other.

This spring, the pair reunited on the diamond after the Cardinals acquired Liberatore from the Rays in a four-player, two-pick trade. Gorman and Liberatore, ranked as the organization's Nos. 2 and 3 prospects per MLB Pipeline, respectively, are rooming together during big league camp like they have over the years.

Round 1 of today’s live BP matchup between lifelong friends and top prospects Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/KF8dCQZHp3 — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) February 20, 2020

We decided to test how well the guys actually know each other -- from favorite experiences to secret talents -- in a friendly game among BFFs.