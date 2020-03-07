Gose's 100-mph gas fuels his move to mound
GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- Every time Anthony Gose's name pops up in conversation, Indians manager Terry Francona is sure to include that the 29-year-old outfielder-turned-reliever needs more repetition. But that surely doesn't mean his stuff hasn't caught the eye of nearly everyone in camp.
During polling of a dozen players in the Indians’ clubhouse about who has impressed them the most this spring, Gose was one of the top five mentioned. His heater has touched 100 mph, and it has been casually sitting around 96-98 mph in his Cactus League appearances.
“It’s exciting to see the continued to progress,” Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said. “I mean, obviously, the stuff is electric, and he’s now become more consistent in repeating his delivery and his mechanics where he’s been in the zone more consistently. And if he can marry those two, maintain the stuff and be in the zone, it’s a pretty interesting arm to have as an option in the bullpen.”
Gose’s velocity has been stellar, and he had shown improvement in his command early this spring before beginning his outing Saturday by throwing eight straight balls. Entering his most recent appearance, Gose had allowed one run with six strikeouts and no walks in four frames. But in this last trip to the mound, he was charged with three runs in two-thirds of an inning. Between Class A Advanced and Double-A last year, Gose permitted 29 walks in 29 innings.
But how practical of an option for Opening Day is Gose? He appeared in 372 Major League games as an outfielder with Toronto and Detroit from 2012-16 and decided to convert to a pitcher in 2017. He split last season between Class A Advanced Lynchburg and Double-A Akron in his first year in the Indians’ organization with a combined 2.48 ERA in 32 appearances.
“I told him when he came out of the game, ‘There’s going to be a lot of good days,’” Francona said after the loss. “For us to not expect this to happen sometimes is not fair to him, and he understands that. I mean, that’s a special arm, and he still is, not fairly new, really new. We have to be patient if we’re going to get rewarded, and we know that.”
