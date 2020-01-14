Phils DFA Herrera, claim Martini off waivers

PHILADELPHIA – Phillies general manager Matt Klentak dropped every hint in December that Odúbel Herrera's time with Philadelphia was coming to an end. That became official Tuesday, when the Phillies announced they designated Herrera for assignment with two years remaining on the five-year, $30.5 million contract extension he signed in

That became official Tuesday, when the Phillies announced they designated Herrera for assignment with two years remaining on the five-year, $30.5 million contract extension he signed in December 2016. Herrera, 28, served an 85-game suspension last season for violating MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy following his arrest in May in Atlantic City, N.J., on a charge of simple assault of his girlfriend. The charge was dismissed, but it became clear that the Phillies would not bring him back.

The Phillies also claimed outfielder Nick Martini off waivers from the Reds on Tuesday. They used the transaction to remove Herrera from the 40-man roster.

Philadelphia is responsible for the remaining $19.5 million on Herrera's contract: $7 million in 2020, $10 million in '21 and a $2.5 million buyout on a 2022 club option. The $6.1 million average annual value of Herrera’s contract will be included in the Phillies’ luxury tax number the next two seasons, unless a team claims Herrera.

Klentak announced at the Winter Meetings in December that Adam Haseley is expected to receive the bulk of playing time in center field in 2020. Klentak also mentioned Roman Quinn as a candidate to play center.

"You may have heard me say this before,” Klentak said about Herrera at the Winter Meetings, “not specifically because of his suspension, but when he left the team in the spring, he was the everyday center fielder and what he's coming back to now is a much different situation."

Herrera hit .249 with a .711 OPS and 88 OPS+ over the last two seasons. He had a .629 OPS in 39 games before his suspension last season.

Martini, 29, hit .269 with a .751 OPS and 107 OPS+ in 288 career plate appearances over two seasons with the A’s and Padres. He is a left-handed hitter who has played primarily left field in his career.