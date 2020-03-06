O's send top prospect Rutschman to ML camp

Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman is going to Minor League camp. Rutschman was one of the players reassigned Friday as part of a series of Baltimore roster moves. The 22-year-old catcher, who was last year's No. 1 overall Draft pick, is currently the No. 4 overall prospect as ranked by

Rutschman was one of the players reassigned Friday as part of a series of Baltimore roster moves. The 22-year-old catcher, who was last year's No. 1 overall Draft pick, is currently the No. 4 overall prospect as ranked by MLB Pipeline.

"It was just really impressive the way he handled himself," Orioles general manager Mike Elias said. "That's not easy to do -- No. 1 pick, and all the hype. You kind of have to handle that, but also act like the Minor Leaguer that you are around the other players, and I think he managed to do that. He's just got a good head on his shoulders. I'm looking forward to seeing what he does this season in the Minor Leagues."

The Orioles also offered both of their Rule 5 Draft picks -- right-handed pitchers Brandon Bailey and Michael Rucker -- back to their original organizations, the Astros and Cubs, respectively. Bailey was the team's No. 20 prospect.

"These were tough decisions, especially with the Rule 5 guys because both were impressive," Elias said. "It's why we drafted them. They have big league stuff and they're big league pitchers and will be pitching in the big leagues in the future."

Elias cited roster constraints and the 2020 rule changes -- the 13-pitcher limit for active rosters, the longer 15-day Minor League option period for pitchers and the new three-batter minimum -- as reasons for the club's decision to return Bailey and Rucker.

"Just in terms of getting down to decision time here in camp, we wanted to boil it down to the pitchers that we think we're gonna be able to carry all year," Elias said.

The Orioles also optioned right-hander Dean Kremer, the team's No. 9 prospect, and outfielder Ryan McKenna, the team's No. 16 prospect, to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday. In addition to Rutschman, Baltimore reassigned right-handers Cristian Alvarado, Marcos Diplán and Brady Rodgers, left-hander Hunter Cervenka and catcher Martin Cervenka to Minor League camp.

David Adler is a reporter for MLB.com based in New York. Follow him on Twitter at @_dadler.