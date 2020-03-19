MASN broadcasting classic Orioles games

Just because the baseball world is on pause, that doesn’t mean you need to miss out on your favorite Orioles games. The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network is making that possible by rebroadcasting classic O's contests from the past few decades, from Cal Ripken’s 2,131st consecutive game to playoff matchups to some

Just because the baseball world is on pause, that doesn’t mean you need to miss out on your favorite Orioles games.

The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network is making that possible by rebroadcasting classic O's contests from the past few decades, from Cal Ripken’s 2,131st consecutive game to playoff matchups to some of the club’s most memorable comebacks and beyond.

While the world hunkers down due to the national emergency, it’s time to relive these timeless Orioles moments. Here is MASN’s O’s Classic schedule through next week.

March 20 at 11:30 a.m.

Orioles vs. Rays from Sept. 7, 2014

Nelson Cruz’s two-homer, seven RBI day

March 20 at 6 p.m.

Orioles vs. Indians from July 24, 2016

Nolan Reimold’s walk-off pinch-hit homer completes sweep

March 20 at 11:30 p.m.

Orioles vs. Rangers from April 15, 2016

Mark Trumbo becomes first player in O’s history to hit two homers in one inning

March 22 at 1 p.m.

Orioles vs. A’s from May 8, 2016

O’s hit six homers on Mother’s Day

March 22 at 8 p.m.

Orioles vs. Mariners from Oct. 5, 1997

1997 American League Division Series Game 4

March 22 at 11:30 p.m.

Orioles vs. Tigers from July 18, 2015

Chris Tillman allows leadoff single, no more hits

March 24 at 12 p.m.

Orioles vs. Red Sox from June 2, 2016

O's hit seven homers vs. Boston

March 25 at 12 p.m.

Orioles vs. Nationals from May 9, 2017

O’s rally in extras, stunning Nats in 12

March 26 at 2 p.m.

Orioles vs. Pirates from June 7, 2017

Trey Mancini hits two homers in extra-inning win

March 26 at 8:30 p.m.

Orioles vs. Angels from Sept. 6, 1995

Ripken Jr.’s 2,131st consecutive game

March 26 at 11:30 p.m.

Orioles vs. Giants from Aug. 14, 2016

Jonathan Schoop’s homer caps six-run comeback

March 27 at 9 a.m.

Orioles vs. Nationals from July 10, 2015

Schoop’s 9th-inning homer carries O’s past Nats

March 28 at 3:30 p.m.

Orioles vs. Blue Jays from April 3, 2017

Reigning home run champion Mark Trumbo picks up where he left off on Opening Day

Joe Trezza covers the Orioles for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JoeTrezz.