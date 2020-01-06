O's, SS Iglesias reach 1-year deal (source)

The Orioles appear to have found their solution in the middle infield. The club on Monday filled its most glaring position-player need by agreeing to terms with veteran shortstop José Iglesias on a one-year contract that includes a 2021 club option, a source told MLB.com. The club hasn't confirmed the

The Orioles appear to have found their solution in the middle infield. The club on Monday filled its most glaring position-player need by agreeing to terms with veteran shortstop José Iglesias on a one-year contract that includes a 2021 club option, a source told MLB.com. The club hasn't confirmed the agreement.

The deal would pay Iglesias $3 million this year and reach a total value of $6 million if next season's option is picked up, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, who was the first to report the agreement.

Best known for his defensive acumen at short, Iglesias immediately jumps to the top of the depth chart there on an Orioles team hungry for stability at the position since trading Jonathan Villar to the Marlins last month. Previously, the O's primary shortstop options were Richie Martin, who hit .208 with a 54 OPS+ as a Rule 5 Draft rookie last season, and Pat Valaika, a utility man with just 38 career games there.

Enter Iglesias, who has long been known as one of MLB’s better glovemen. He gives Baltimore a full-time replacement for Villar, who started 73 games at short in 2019, as well as the flexibility to begin Martin in the Minors if the Orioles see fit.

An All-Star in 2015, Iglesias is a career .273 hitter with a .687 OPS over eight seasons with the Red Sox, Tigers and Reds. He hit a career-high 11 home runs with the Reds last season, his lone in Cincinnati. Iglesias originally signed a Minor League deal to back up José Peraza, but he ended up starting 136 games at short and hit .288 with a .724 OPS.

But as is characteristic, Iglesias’ largest contributions came in the field, where he put together one of his best statistical seasons. Accomplishments included career highs in Defensive Runs Saved (8) and dWAR (1.4); those helped solidify his status as the clear top defensive option in what was a shallow free-agent market for shortstops this offseason. Since 2015, Iglesias ranks among MLB’s leaders at shortstop in Ultimate Zone Rating (third), DRS (seventh) and dWAR (seventh).

According to FanGraphs’ Defensive Runs Above Average metric, he’s been the fourth-best defensive shortstop in the big leagues over that stretch.

The Orioles had been in contact with Peraza, who was also a free agent, before he signed with the Red Sox in December. Baltimore had also been linked in rumors to free-agent shortstop Adeiny Hechavarría and was in the mix for versatile infielder Jurickson Profar before the A’s eventually dealt him to the Padres. Iglesias is the second free agent to join the club on a Major League deal this offseason, after righty Kohl Stewart inked a one-year split contract with the Orioles in late December.