9 must-see O's artifacts on display at Hall

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum has started a series called Starting Nine that features nine cool artifacts that highlight the team's history. The Orioles have a wealth of history from Brooks Robinson defensive gems in the World Series to the Oriole way of playing baseball, so one can imagine how long it took for the curators to pick the best artifacts.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum's collection of more than 40,000 three-dimensional pieces contains artifacts that tell the story of the game's legendary players, moments and triumphs. Beginning in late March and running through 2020, the museum will share some of those memorable artifacts through a new limited time experience: Starting Nine, which features nine artifacts from each of the 30 current MLB franchises.

Whether you've visited before, or you've always wanted to check it off your family's bucket list, now is the perfect time to plan a visit to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum -- the spiritual home of America's Pastime -- in beautiful Cooperstown, N.Y.

1) Roberto Alomar's bat from 1998 All-Star Game

Where: Viva Baseball Exhibit

Fun facts: Orioles second baseman Roberto Alomar used this bat in the 1998 All-Star Game, his ninth consecutive appearance in the Midsummer Classic. Alomar, who won the All-Star Game MVP, had three hits, including a solo home run, and it helped the American League to a 13-8 victory over the National League.

2) Rick Dempsey's cap from 1983 World Series

Where: Autumn Glory

Fun facts: Catcher Rick Dempsey wore this Orioles cap during Baltimore's five-game rout of the Phillies in the 1983 World Series. With a .385 batting average and flawless defense behind the plate, Dempsey earned that year's World Series MVP Award.

3) Dave McNally's bat

Where: Autumn Glory

Fun facts: Using teammate Curt Motton's bat, Orioles left-hander Dave McNally entered the record books in Game 3 of the 1970 World Series when he hit a grand slam off Reds right-hander Wayne Granger, becoming the only pitcher to hit a grand slam in the Fall Classic.

4) Cal Ripken's helmet

Where: One for the books

Fun facts: Baltimore's Cal Ripken Jr. wore this helmet on Sept. 6, 1995, the day he broke Lou Gehrig's consecutive game streak of 2,130 straight games played. Ripken ultimately played 2,632 games before voluntarily ending his astonishing streak.

5) Brooks Robinson's glove

Where: Autumn Glory

Fun facts: During the 1970 World Series against the Reds, Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson put on a fielding clinic, making diving catches and throwing people out like it was nobody's business. Ask Johnny Bench. Robinson also put on a show at the plate, posting a .429 batting average in the World Series. Robinson captured the MVP Award of what came to be known as "the Brooks Robinson Series."

6) Frank Robinson's bat

Where: Timeline

Fun facts: Orioles slugger Frank Robinson hit his 500th career home run with this bat. The ball went over the left-field wall at Memorial Stadium in the second game of a doubleheader against the Tigers on Sept. 13, 1971. With that clout, Robinson became just the 11th big leaguer to reach the 500-home-run plateau.

7) Earl Weaver's jersey

Where: Timeline

Fun facts: Orioles manager Earl Weaver wore this jersey in 1982, the season he announced his retirement from the game. However, two-and-a-half years later, Weaver returned to the Orioles dugout, managing through the 1986 season and ultimately posting a club-record 1,480 victories at the helm.

8) 1894 Orioles

Where: Taking the Field

Fun facts: This souvenir handkerchief celebrates the 1894 National League champion Baltimore Orioles. Though today's Major League club in Baltimore traces its roots back to the old St. Louis Browns, the club adopted the "Orioles" nickname, which had long been associated with various professional clubs that called Charm City home.

9) Opening Day Program at Camden Yards

Where: Sacred Ground

Fun facts: This special program was sold at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on its inaugural Opening Day, April 6, 1992. By wedding the stadium to its surroundings, HOK Sport design firm, Orioles execs Larry Lucchino and Janet Marie Smith helped usher in the modern era of "retro" ballparks, mixing unique features of classic parks of the past with today's modern amenities.