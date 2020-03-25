Inspiring father of O's prospect passes away

Jeffrey “Tyler” Hall, the educator, philanthropist and father of Orioles prospect Adam Hall whose cancer fight became a rallying point of the club's Class A affiliate Delmarva Shorebirds’ record-setting 2019 season, passed away Monday at the family’s Ontario, Canada, home. The cause was multiple myeloma, a cancer of the blood

Jeffrey “Tyler” Hall, the educator, philanthropist and father of Orioles prospect Adam Hall whose cancer fight became a rallying point of the club's Class A affiliate Delmarva Shorebirds’ record-setting 2019 season, passed away Monday at the family’s Ontario, Canada, home. The cause was multiple myeloma, a cancer of the blood plasma, which Hall had battled since 2013. He was 53.

“There aren’t enough words for this, but thank you for always putting me first, for always being my biggest fan, for always doing whatever it took to support me,” Adam wrote in an Instagram tribute. “For all the countless happy memories, for everything you’ve taught me, for never stopping to fight, right to the end. Thank you for being the best dad I could ever ask for. Already miss you like crazy. Love you Dad."

The Orioles expressed their condolences on social media, writing in a Twitter post from their official account: “Sending our love to @hallsy_99 and the entire Hall family following the passing of his father, Tyler."

A graduate of the University of Western Ontario, Tyler met his future wife, Helen, in college before the two moved to Bermuda to pursue teaching. Their only child, Adam, was born on the island in 1999. He soon developed a passion for baseball that Tyler, a physical education teacher, encouraged and helped cultivate.

“When he started to show a particular interest in baseball, we worked together a lot,” Tyler said in 2019, sitting side-by-side with Adam for an interview at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

• More than a game: O's prospect does it for dad

“We’d go to the diamonds together, practice together,” Adam said.

Sending our love to @hallsy_99 and the entire Hall family following the passing of his father, Tyler. 🧡 https://t.co/dU08SGhPdB — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 26, 2020

The family relocated back to Canada in 2013 with Adam’s playing career in mind, hoping his chances of going pro would increase playing against better competition. Tyler’s cancer diagnosis came that year. Adam went on to play for the Canadian Junior National Team before the Orioles made him their second-round Draft selection in 2017 out of Ontario’s A B Lucas Secondary School. Adam signed for $1.3 million.

A speedy shortstop, Adam appeared primed to begin 2020 at Class A Advanced Frederick after posting solid seasons at Class A Short Season Aberdeen and Delmarva the past two summers. He is currently ranked as the club’s No. 13 prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

“I don’t think there is a way to thank him for everything,” the younger Hall said last summer. “Having him get me to where I am in baseball and life, family is obviously greater than baseball. That’s something we’ve always been about -- family comes first.”

At the time of that interview, doctors had cleared Tyler to make the 11-hour trip to Salisbury for Delmarva’s Strike Out Cancer night. He was one of 30 Hall friends and family members to travel from Canada or Bermuda for the July 26 game. Tyler threw the ceremonial first pitch that night to Adam -- a strike. The Shorebirds set a franchise record with 90 wins in 2019, becoming the first South Atlantic League team to reach that total since '06.

In 2015, Tyler founded a fundraising campaign named “Blue Jays Getaway” that raised money each year to provide a pediatric cancer patient an all-inclusive weekend baseball trip to Toronto. The family has asked that donations be made in Tyler's memory through their GoFundMe.

Joe Trezza covers the Orioles for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JoeTrezz.