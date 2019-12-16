O's scouring market for innings-eaters

SAN DIEGO -- In a perfect world, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said, he would arrive at Spring Training with eight in-house rotation candidates. Five would ostensibly break with the club, while the others would provide vital depth throughout the season. Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias agreed; eight

SAN DIEGO -- In a perfect world, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said, he would arrive at Spring Training with eight in-house rotation candidates. Five would ostensibly break with the club, while the others would provide vital depth throughout the season. Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias agreed; eight is the number the O's are looking to parachute into Sarasota, Fla., with in a few months.

And that means they have some serious work to do.

While the top ( Gerrit Cole ) and middle tiers ( Tanner Roark , Michael Wacha etc.) of the starting-pitching market materialized in the corridors of the Manchester Grand Hyatt for this week's Winter Meetings, the Orioles have spent time gauging the perimeter with an eye toward filling their most glaring need: someone to give them innings. At the current juncture, they have two rotation locks in John Means and Alex Cobb , one strong candidate in Asher Wojciechowski , and a prospect in Keegan Akin they hope can capture a job this spring. Behind that, uncertainty abounds for a team that used 18 starters last season.

Though he reiterated he doesn't envision a deal being struck this week, Elias said Wednesday that bringing in at least one pitcher on a big league contract remains "definitely on the table."

"If [it's] something that we need to do to get the guy we like, we're prepared to do it," Elias said. "We've had a couple of face-to-face conversations with [pitchers] actually, talking about the opportunity we have. People know we're a rebuilding club, a young club, but we do have a large avenue for innings and rotation jobs, and that's attractive.

"We have a good group of pitching coaches and a fun group to be around. There are some positives there if you are a free agent looking for a one-year deal. There is some opportunity here."

That will also be true come February for potential non-roster options Ty Blach , Chandler Shepherd and Rob Zastryzny , and others likely to be brought into the organization on Minor League deals. Another option surfaces via Thursday's Rule 5 Draft, where Elias indicated Baltimore is prepared to take a flier on at least one pitcher, possibly two. Any selection would need to remain on the O's active roster all season or be offered back to his original club for $50,000. Each pick costs $100,000.

"It seems like [pitching] is in demand," Elias said. "The guys people feel are reliable starters are commanding good price tags. We're obviously seeing records set at the top of the market, so that tells you some things, too. When you're looking for opportunities toward the back end of that market, it's difficult. It's not a market that allows for a lot of excess."

The Rule 5 field, on the other hand, appears awash with pitching. There is no consensus top pick like last year, when Baltimore grabbed Richie Martin from the A's. The current crop is considered less concrete (Elias used the word "diverse" on Tuesday) and much more arm-driven, making it ripe for a team like the O's.

So who might they take Thursday? Let's explore some possible pitching additions:

RHP Zack Brown

Current team: Brewers

The highest-ranking prospect left exposed, Brown was rated Milwaukee's No. 3 prospect by MLB Pipeline on the Brewers' midseason list. The former fifth-round Draft pick's star has dimmed in the past year, as he went from Southern League Pitcher of the Year in 2018 to a 5.79 ERA in '19 at Triple-A. But Brown was really good before that, sports a plus-fastball and curve, and he has a history of generating ground balls at a high rate. He's arguably the most intriguing arm available, which means he may go before the Orioles draft at No. 2.

RHP Sterling Sharp

Current team: Nationals

It was something of a surprise when Washington decided not to protect Sharp, its 22nd-round Draft pick from 2016. He was limited to 12 starts in 2019 due to an oblique injury but owns one of the best sinkers in the Minors, and he also had a really strong showing (1.50 ERA in six starts) during the Arizona Fall League. Sharp, 24, has yet to appear above Double-A.

RHP Juan Mota

Current team: Indians

Mota, 23, has a fastball that reaches 97 mph and the making of a plus-changeup, both pitches that stand out in this Rule 5 field. He split last season between Class A and Class A Advanced, though, so he may be too green for the O's to take a chance on. Still, Mota is a full-time starter, and there simply are not many of those available compared to the number of recently converted relievers. The Orioles seem less likely to target a reliever Thursday.

Joe Trezza covers the Orioles for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JoeTrezz.