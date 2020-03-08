Notes: Stewart's ST debut; Scott blanks Yanks

SARASOTA, Fla. -- As recently as Wednesday, there wasn’t a whole lot of optimism that offseason addition Kohl Stewart would be able to break camp with the Orioles. Sunday, then, came as a welcome surprise to all. Stewart allowed three runs on five hits and struck out two in his

Stewart allowed three runs on five hits and struck out two in his spring debut, but the important part of his line was at the beginning: three innings pitched.

“I thought he threw the ball well,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. “For his first outing … in a stadium environment, he did a good job and got through three innings.”

Hyde said Wednesday that it would be “tough” to build up Stewart properly for the regular season before camp ended. That would leave some decisions hanging around a rotation that has five pitchers competing for the three open spots behind John Means and Alex Cobb.

Stewart’s 45 pitches over three frames during the O’s 5-5 tie with the Yankees’ split squad catapulted him back on track and into the pool of options once again.

“My stuff felt really good, especially for as long as it’s been since I’ve really been against live hitters,” said Stewart, who signed as a free agent on Dec. 29 but has been sidelined by right biceps soreness since early in camp. “I feel like I executed the majority of the things I wanted to do.

“I made a few mistakes and they made me pay for it, but as far as building on this and getting some of those things corrected that I didn’t do … we can make that happen.”

Scott shuts Yankees down

Tanner Scott struck out the side during a hitless ninth inning and continued to light up the scoreboard as well, touching 100 and 101 mph during his outing and drawing cheers from the stands when the triple digits flashed on the big screen.

“That’s the best I’ve seen Tanner look,” Hyde said. “After going 2-0 to the first hitter, that’s the best I’ve seen him look here in two Spring Trainings and last year.”

Scott has held opponents to a .176 average through five spring games (4 2/3 innings) so far and pitched to a 1.93 ERA.

Another Stewart moves forward

A best-case scenario has DJ Stewart returning to the lineup late next week, Hyde said. The outfielder has participated in simulated games, taken at-bats and is “doing really well in his running progression.”

“We just did cuts and relays [pregame Sunday] where he was running and looked good, so it’s a handful or days of more of that progression,” Hyde added.

Stewart, who was expected to challenge for a bench role this season, has been out since he underwent Oct. 17, 2019, microfracture surgery on his right ankle.

Quick hits

• Tommy Milone threw a side session on Sunday on the back fields in Sarasota and reported no issues afterward. He’ll be re-evaluated Monday and, if all is well, hopes to see game action next week. Milone missed his last slated outing, a sim game on Tuesday, with a stiff neck.

• Chris Davis continued his torrid spring at the plate with an RBI single and a pair of walks on Sunday to boost his Grapefruit League average to .538.

• Projected Opening Day starter John Means is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Wednesday when the team heads to Dunedin to face the Blue Jays.

• Anthony Santander has been brought along slowly this spring as the O’s make sure he is fully recovered from the right labrum inflammation that hampered him late last season and during the offseason. Hyde said Santander, who’s expected to challenge for a starting spot, will begin to see time in the outfield on Tuesday.

• The O’s claimed righty Hector Velázquez off waivers from the Red Sox. He is 11-7 with a 3.90 ERA in three seasons (89 games) in the Majors and could provide a versatile arm, either out of the bullpen or as a spot starter.

Up next

Following Monday’s off-day, Keegan Akin will get the ball against the Braves on Tuesday night in Sarasota. Akin, a rotation hopeful and the club’s No. 11 prospect per MLB Pipeline, will continue to work on strengthening his offspeed arsenal after another standout showing on Thursday against the Twins. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. ET.

Dawn Klemish is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Tampa. Follow her on Twitter @Sportsgal25.