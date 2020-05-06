The O’s Top 3 international signings of all time

While the baseball world continues to wait out the coronavirus pandemic, one goalpost on the normal calendar unlikely to be affected is July 2, when the Orioles plan to announce a slew of signings meant to mark their continued emergence as a major player in the international market. Though the

Though the lack of amateur baseball in Latin America this spring could affect future signing periods, Baltimore has been planting the seeds for the Class of 2020 for roughly 18 months, since Mike Elias took over baseball operations in November 2018 vowing to make bolstering the club’s presence in the region a priority. The O’s have since expanded operations in Latin America significantly under Elias and international scouting director Koby Perez.

The result was a club-record 27-player class last year, headlined by No. 30 prospect Luis Ortiz and talented outfielder Luis Gonzalez. The Orioles announced seven more players this January, ultimately spending $4.9 million of their $6.48 million bonus pool on the 34-player haul.

MLB Pipeline recently released its annual Top 30 International Prospects list for players eligible to sign in the 2020-21 signing period. These young players are the game’s international stars of tomorrow and are following in the footsteps of thousands of international players who laid the groundwork before them. One day, these young men could be remembered among the best players in team history.

These are the Orioles' top 3 international prospects of all time.

Jonathan Schoop

Position: 2B

Signing year: 2008

Country: Curaçao

WAR with Orioles: 15 WAR

The tiny island nation of Curaçao, a sovereign state off the coast of Venezuela that is now an independent member of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, has only produced 15 big leaguers. But they have almost exclusively been really good big leaguers, including longtime Braves star Andruw Jones, All-Star closer Kenley Jansen, all-world shortstop Andrelton Simmons, Ozzie Albies and others. It is also where the Orioles found their best second baseman of the past decade.

A veteran of the 2004 Little League World Series champion Curaçao team, Schoop signed with the O’s four years later as a 17-year-old. He made it to the Majors less than five years later, earning everyday reps at second base the following season at age 22. Schoop grew into a defensive asset and a key member of high-powered Orioles lineups from 2014-18, hitting 105 homers across parts of five seasons.

He made the American League All-Star team in 2017, hitting .293 with a .841 OPS, 32 homers and 105 RBIs that year -- the latter two being single-season franchise records for a second baseman.

By the time Schoop left for Milwaukee via a Trade Deadline deal in 2018, he was the O’s all-time home run leader at the position. All told, he also represents the club’s most successful plunge into the international market.

Sidney Ponson

Position: RHP

Signing year: 1994

Country: Aruba

WAR with Orioles: 12 WAR

While the Orioles long sat out of the international market in hotspots like the Dominican Republic and Venezuela, they have historically cornered the (much smaller) market in Aruba. Four of the five players to reach the Majors from Aruba have played for the Orioles, a product of former pitcher and longtime scout Calvin Maduro’s reach and influence on the island. For several reasons, Ponson stands out above the rest.

The talented but troubled right-hander was the third Aruba native to reach the big leagues when he debuted at age 21 in 1998, drawing comparisons to future Cy Young Award winner Bartolo Colon at the time. But poor production and troubles with alcohol and the law ultimately overshadowed what ended up being a turbulent, disappointing 12-year big league career for Ponson, parts of eight seasons of which were spent in Baltimore. By virtue of the 5.05 ERA he posted (with seven teams) from 2000-09, Ponson earned ground for consideration as MLB’s worst starting pitcher of the decade.

He went 73-85 with a 4.86 ERA across two stints with the Orioles, the second of which resulted in the club trying to void his $22.5 million contract after Ponson’s second drunk driving arrest in 2005. His best season came in ‘03, when he went 17-12 with a 3.75 ERA across 31 starts for the Orioles and Giants. But never replicated that production before or after.

Hyun Soo Kim

Position: OF

Signing year: 2015

Country: South Korea

WAR with Orioles: 1 WAR

The Orioles made their first and largest investment in the Asian market just before Christmas 2015, when they signed Kim to a two-year, $7 million deal with hopes of balancing out their high-powered lineup with a consistent left-handed bat. Kim arrived in Baltimore on the heels of a nine-year KBO career during which he had been a batting champion and multiple Gold Glove winner with a reputation as the league’s Iron Man.

Though Kim never replicated that star status during his two years with the Orioles, he did play a key role in the club claiming an AL Wild Card spot in 2016. His steady, disciplined approach played well within a lineup full of swing-and-miss sluggers, resulting in a .302 average and a .801 OPS as a rookie. His game-winning two-run homer in the ninth inning against Toronto on Sept. 28 proved to be one of the biggest hits of that season, helping propel Baltimore to a critical come-from-behind win and ultimately a playoff berth. Kim was traded to the Phillies midway through the following season before returning to play in Korea.