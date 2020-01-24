'Why not me?' Ozzie still hopes to manage

CHICAGO -- Here are four takeaways from Day 1 of SoxFest taking place Friday at McCormick Place West.

Why not, Ozzie?

A number of names have been thrown out for the managerial vacancies in Houston, Boston and the one recently filled by the Mets’ hire of Luis Rojas. Ozzie Guillén’s name has not been on any of those lists, but he still maintains a desire to manage again.

“Why not me? What did I do in the game?” Guillén said. “I feel like I was betting on the game or something. They haven’t asked me or talked to me about it. I feel like I was banned from the game and I want to know the reason why.

“Do I want to come back and manage again? Yes, I do. But do I lose sleep because of that? No. I have a great job and I like it.”

Guillén does pre- and postgame work on White Sox television broadcasts. He managed Chicago from 2004-11, guiding the team to 99 regular-season victories and an 11-1 postseason record on the way to the 2005 World Series championship. He also managed in 2012 with the Marlins, compiling a 678-617 career mark.

This desire to manage stems from Guillén wanting to win another championship, have his grandchildren watch him in action and go out on his own terms. He was an entertainingly candid quote during his days in the dugout, and while he’s still just as entertaining, Guillén is not the same person he was eight years ago.

“Am I upset about it? No, not really,” Guillén said. “Some people don’t want to deal with who Ozzie was because they don’t know who I am. I changed so much people forgot you cannot be the same guy 10 years ago you are now.

“I’m a grandpa. I’ve been working on TV for so many years now. You don’t see me getting in any trouble. I never caused anybody problems. I just tell the people the truth.”

Men of the people

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn and manager Rick Renteria held their first of two Town Hall Meetings on Friday night, and the mood was decidedly upbeat.

In a less than surprising answer, Renteria would not name his Opening Day starter, though he did acknowledge plenty of good options. Lucas Giolito remains the clubhouse favorite.

Hahn told the capacity crowd about right-handed pitcher Dane Dunning being in Chicago this weekend and as his recovery from Tommy John surgery he underwent last March continues, he should be with an affiliate in the June range. Dunning could actually help the big league club this season.

One fan asked Hahn about having any untouchable players on the roster, and Hahn basically stated that nobody is untradeable. The panel was moderated by White Sox television play-by-play man, Jason Benetti, who received the requisite Bill Walton question after the two had such an entertaining broadcast in Anaheim last season.

Abreu is ready to win

The three-year, $50 million deal agreed upon by the White Sox with José Abreu brought much joy to the Abreu family. Having a viable chance to win after three years of rebuilding brings just as much joy to Abreu.

“We weren't born to lose, but we know that losing is part of the game,” Abreu said through interpreter Billy Russo. “In this process, we were aware of the cost that we had to [pay] to get to this point now.

“I think we learned a lot from all those losses, from all those years. I think all those losses are going to make us better for this year and for the future, too.”

More SoxFest news

• Ken "Hawk" Harrelson and Giolito were unable to make SoxFest after being under the weather.

• Center fielder Luis Robert feels comfortable leading off, although he wants to improve on his bunting.

• Dallas Keuchel’s trademark beard was noticeably shorter in his first appearance with the White Sox.

“I trimmed it down a little bit,” Keuchel said. “I’m trying to get in good graces with [White Sox chairman] Jerry [Reinsdorf] and Rick Hahn. Hopefully they don’t make me trim it up even more.”

Scott Merkin has covered the White Sox for MLB.com since 2003. Follow him on Twitter @scottmerkin and Facebook and listen to his podcast.