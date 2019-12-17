'We have the talent': Marlins SPs ready for '20

MIAMI -- The Marlins believe 2020 will be a happy new year, with optimism in the next stage of their rebuild stemming from the starting pitching depth. Two pieces of that projected 2020 rotation -- Pablo López and Jordan Yamamoto -- helped the Miami Marlins Foundation host a holiday celebration

MIAMI -- The Marlins believe 2020 will be a happy new year, with optimism in the next stage of their rebuild stemming from the starting pitching depth.

Two pieces of that projected 2020 rotation -- Pablo López and Jordan Yamamoto -- helped the Miami Marlins Foundation host a holiday celebration on Tuesday night at Marlins Park, where 200 local youth received gifts from front-office staff and corporate partner, Preferred Care Partners. López, Yamamoto and second baseman Isan Díaz decorated ornaments and played games with kids, as holiday movies and music played in the background.

• Offseason checklist: Marlins' needs and moves

López, who has spent time on the injured list in each of his first two Major League seasons due to right shoulder strains, has been using the offseason to condition. As of now, his throwing program consists of playing catch and long tossing in order to get back the feel of his arm action. He'll begin bullpen sessions a few weeks before Spring Training.

"Hundred percent this year that's really the main goal," López said of his health. "Obviously, I want to stay healthy. We want to see results and be there for each other and win ballgames. I have to stay healthy to help my team as much as I can."

Spoke to Pablo López about 2020 for both him and the rest of a young #Marlins rotation. pic.twitter.com/Mb6UXkZRzf — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) December 18, 2019

Yamamoto, who set MLB records soon after his Major League callup, pointed to the rotation's June as reason for expectation.

During that month, the Marlins ranked fifth in the Majors in Wins Above Replacement (3.4) among starting pitchers, according to FanGraphs, ahead of the eventual World Series champion Nationals.

"We have a lot of young starters, but at the end of the day, we showed spurts this past year in 2019 that we can hang with the best," Yamamoto said. "At the end of the day, we have the talent. We have what it takes to be there. Now, we've just got to get the experience as Major Leaguers and come together to be the best we can be to be together."

Miami's projected top four -- López, Sandy Alcantara , Caleb Smith and Yamamoto -- have combined for 130 Major League starts.

Díaz, who often sees Yamamoto over the offseason training at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex in Jupiter, Fla., recognizes the rotation's potential. Top prospects Sixto Sánchez and Edward Cabrera are waiting in the wings.

Isan Díaz discusses the acquisitions of Jesús Aguilar and Jonathan Villar as well as the starting pitching depth. #Marlins pic.twitter.com/2kfxDnw7Tu — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) December 18, 2019

"For us, I think we have a great staff. We're getting better each and every year, all around. Not just the pitching side, but defense, and the offense is going to come along really well," Díaz said. "As far as our staff, we've got a few young prospects that are coming up that are on fire. Those kids, they're ready to go, and we're going to be very excited when we have those guys join us in the big leagues."

With the free-agent market leading to historic deals this winter, Miami has the luxury of young, controllable starters.

Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill made it clear during last week's Winter Meetings that the organization's starters are "valued in the marketplace," putting Miami in an enviable position.

"We have a huge opportunity to be part of something very big, something very unique," López said. "It's an opportunity we have to really take seriously, grab it and make the most out of it to win ballgames here."