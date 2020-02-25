How will Padres fill their 26th roster spot?

PEORIA, Ariz. -- There's no guidebook for filling the final spot on a 26-man roster. New Padres manager Jayce Tingler seems open to anything. "It just comes down to the strengths of the team," Tingler said. "Quite frankly, there's been quite a few guys making their mark by going out

PEORIA, Ariz. -- There's no guidebook for filling the final spot on a 26-man roster. New Padres manager Jayce Tingler seems open to anything.

"It just comes down to the strengths of the team," Tingler said. "Quite frankly, there's been quite a few guys making their mark by going out and being able to do different things."

The Padres expect to carry two catchers, six infielders and four outfielders. That would’ve been a full clubhouse last season. But rosters have expanded to 26 this year (with at least 13 position players).

That leaves one place available for the club to get creative. Here are the five directions they might go:

1. Utility infielder

Options: Brian Dozier, Ty France, Breyvic Valera, Owen Miller, Esteban Quiroz, Gordon Beckham

At least one player from this group is going to make the roster, and Dozier is the early favorite. But there might be some incentive for the Padres to carry a seventh infielder.

Why keep seven when Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Eric Hosmer will receive the bulk of the playing time? Well, it’s a pretty versatile group of backups. France can play three infield spots and he has proven himself a potent pinch-hit threat. Miller and Valera could slide to the outfield if necessary.

Ultimately, the Padres would prefer to avoid redundancy among their backups. They won't keep two utility options with the same skill set. If there’s going to be a seventh infielder, he'll need to bring something unique -- and he'll need to hit.

2. Two-way player

Jake Cronenworth hasn't been designated as a two-way player, and as such, he would only be eligible to pitch after the ninth inning of an extra-inning game or with a margin of more than six runs.

Still, Cronenworth owns a mid-90s fastball and two legit offspeed weapons. He's clearly capable of taking the mound in mop-up or extra-inning duty. Plus, if the Padres use him enough, he would qualify for two-way status next season.

But first and foremost, Cronenworth needs to make the roster as an infielder. He's a strong defender with an (obviously) excellent arm, and he batted .329/.422/.511 at Triple-A Durham last season.

3. A platoon center fielder

Options: Juan Lagares, Abraham Almonte

The roster picture was clearer before the Padres dealt Manuel Margot to the Rays earlier this month. Margot was slated to play center against left-handers, while otherwise serving as a speed-and-defense weapon off the bench. The Padres have Lagares and Almonte as options to fill that spot. But it's worth wondering whether they’re needed in the first place.

Trent Grisham has taken over as the presumed starter in center. He posted solid splits against lefties in the Minors, and the Padres are high on his defense as well. If Grisham proves capable of hitting lefties and playing a sound center field, San Diego might not need a platoon partner for him.

Lagares, the more likely roster candidate, needs to bounce back after slashing just .213/.279/.326 with the Mets last season.

4. A lefty-hitting outfielder/pinch-hitter

Options: Franchy Cordero, Josh Naylor, Taylor Trammell

The outfield plans are simple enough: Tommy Pham will play left. Grisham will play center (perhaps in a platoon). And Wil Myers will share time with one of the team's left-handed hitters in right field.

Who joins Myers in right? That's what Spring Training is for. Right now, it seems like a two-man race between Cordero and Naylor. Trammell, ranked as the club's No. 2 prospect by MLB Pipeline, is lurking as the team's top outfield prospect, but a midseason callup is more likely.

There are two schools of thought regarding the loser of that Naylor/Cordero battle. They’re both young outfielders with upside, and it would benefit both to receive regular playing time. Then again, if the Padres are looking for an impact lefty bat off their bench, those are two strong options.

5. A third catcher

Luis Torrens is the forgotten man among Padres prospects -- because, well, he's not technically a prospect. The 23-year-old catcher spent 2017 in the big leagues as a Rule 5 Draft pick. He lost his prospect status then, but he's spent the past two seasons developing in the Padres' system just the same.

Torrens batted .300/.373/.500 at Double-A last season, and he has drawn rave reviews this spring. Tingler seemed open to the possibility of keeping him as a third catcher behind Francisco Mejía and Austin Hedges. On a 25-man roster, Torrens' path would've been blocked. On a 26-man squad, it might not be.

With three catchers, Tingler would have some freedom to maneuver. He could use the bat-first Mejía as a pinch-hitter. Or he could remove the glove-first Hedges for a pinch-hitter. In both cases, he'd have cover. Torrens is still on the outside looking in, and he needs to force his way onto the team with an impressive spring. But with an extra spot available, he just might get the chance to do so.

AJ Cassavell covers the Padres for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @ajcassavell.