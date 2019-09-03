Padres close to deal for Rays' Pham (sources)

SAN DIEGO -- Padres general manager A.J. Preller said he wanted to give his offense a jolt this winter. He wasn't messing around. The Padres and Rays are on the verge of swapping outfielders in a trade that would send outfielder Tommy Pham to San Diego and Hunter Renfroe to

The Padres and Rays are on the verge of swapping outfielders in a trade that would send outfielder Tommy Pham to San Diego and Hunter Renfroe to Tampa Bay, according to sources. The deal also includes a pair of infield prospects. The Rays would land MLB Pipeline’s No. 72 overall prospect, Xavier Edwards, while the Padres would acquire two-way player Jake Cronenworth.

Neither team has confirmed the deal, which is still pending medicals and not expected to be finalized until late Friday morning at the earliest, according to a source.

Pham batted .273/.369/.450 in 145 games for the Rays last season. His arrival in San Diego should go a long way toward solidifying the team's outfield and addressing its longstanding on-base woes. Pham owns a career .373 on-base percentage. The Padres haven’t had a qualifying player reach that mark in a single season since Chase Headley in 2012.

A 31-year-old right-handed hitter, Pham has two years of team control remaining before he’s slated to hit free agency following the 2021 season. Renfroe, meanwhile, won't be a free agent until after 2023.

It's something of a win-now risk for the Padres, who are determined to make the leap toward contention in 2020. If the deal is finalized, Preller will have pulled off three trades in the past nine days -- landing Trent Grisham and Zach Davies from Milwaukee on Nov. 27 and Jurickson Profar from the A's on Monday.

Pham, of course, would be Preller’s biggest splash yet this winter, but he doesn't come cheap. Renfroe, 28, has topped the 25-homer mark in each of the last three seasons, including a career-high 33 in 2019. He’d become a legitimate power threat in San Diego, but his plate discipline never quite evolved. Renfroe batted .216/.289/.489 last season and floundered during the second half.

The Padres entered the week with a mix of five or six outfielders, none of whom could reasonably be considered everyday starters. Wil Myers, Manuel Margot, Josh Naylor, Franchy Cordero and now Grisham all figured to vie for playing time. But Pham is the everyday outfield force Preller has been searching for.

Cronenworth, 25, is the Rays’ No. 17 prospect and was named the team’s Triple-A MVP. He batted .334/.429/.520 at Durham last season. He also pitched 7 1/3 innings, serving mostly as an opener, where he showcased a 95 mph fastball and didn’t allow an earned run while striking out nine.

As for Edwards, he’s a highly regarded middle-infield prospect, ranked No. 5 in the Padres system. A 20-year-old switch-hitting speedster, Edwards batted .322 with 34 stolen bases in 123 games last season between Class A Fort Wayne and Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore.