Not-so-crazy ideas left in Padres' offseason
SAN DIEGO -- To some extent, the Padres have already overhauled their roster this winter. Tommy Pham and Trent Grisham have arrived to bolster the outfield. In the rotation, San Diego swapped Zach Davies for Eric Lauer. And in the bullpen, Drew Pomeranz inked a four-year contract. • Offseason checklist:
But A.J. Preller is greedier than that. The Padres' general manager is still actively looking to improve at all three spots. Here's where things stand in his search:
AN IMPACT BAT
Where things stand: The Padres seem more focused on adding an impact bat than addressing the other deficiencies on their roster. Given the offense's performance down the stretch last season, that makes sense. Internally, the Padres feel they have the prospects available to make a trade for just about anyone. It's merely a matter of whether they're willing to part with future pieces in order to win now.
A not-so-crazy idea: The Padres have indeed discussed the possibility of a trade with Cleveland for
A more likely scenario: The Pirates are looking for a controllable catcher and perhaps some pitching depth. The Padres have both. Already this winter they've shown interest in trading for
A STARTING PITCHER
Where things stand: When the Padres came away empty-handed at the Trade Deadline, Preller expressed his belief that the club would add a front-end starting pitcher this offseason. After seeing the prices on some of those arms, however, the Padres have backed away. In the big picture, they're much more comfortable with their rotation than their offense. Top prospects MacKenzie Gore and Luis Patiño should arrive next season to join
A not-so-crazy idea: Veteran free agents like
A more likely scenario: The Padres probably aren't players for the top arms on the free-agent market. But they could clearly use some pitching depth as they await the arrivals of Gore and Patiño. The Friars were interested in Korean lefty Kwang-Hyun Kim before he signed with the Cardinals. It's easy to envision a similar signing -- a back-end starter who could compete for a rotation spot during Spring Training.
ANOTHER RELIEVER
Where things stand: The Padres seem pleased with the current state of their bullpen -- especially if
A not-so-crazy idea: If the Padres are searching for a righty, they might be able to pursue Dellin Betances or Daniel Hudson without too many long-term strings attached. Betances is coming off an Achilles injury and missed most of 2019, and Hudson will turn 33 next spring. Both would unquestionably bolster the back of the bullpen. But as of now, there's no indication the Padres have met with either.
A more likely scenario: Craig Stammen spent the past three seasons in San Diego, where he posted a 3.06 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP. He filled nearly every role in the Padres' bullpen during that time, and he showed a penchant for getting both lefties and righties out. Stammen's performance regressed a bit in 2019. But the Padres have expressed interest in bringing him back. If they were to do so, Stammen would probably shift to a middle-innings role, given the newfound late-inning options. That role might suit him very well.
