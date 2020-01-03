Switch pitcher Venditte nets Minors deal (source)

MIAMI -- The Marlins may have found an answer to MLB’s new rule that requires relievers to face a minimum of three batters. On Friday, they reportedly agreed to terms with "switch-pitching" reliever Pat Venditte, according to MLB Network insider Jon Paul Morosi. Venditte will receive a Minor League contract

Venditte will receive a Minor League contract that includes an invitation to Spring Training, which opens on Feb. 12 at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex in Jupiter, Fla.

The club hasn’t confirmed the transaction.

Venditte, who pitches both left- and right-handed, made two appearances for the Giants last season, allowing six runs in 3 1/3 innings with two strikeouts. He spent 2019 in their system, throwing 47 1/3 innings with a 2.85 ERA for Triple-A Sacramento.

The 34-year-old Venditte missed almost two months in the second half as his wife, Erin, recovered from a brain hemorrhage she suffered on July 4. Venditte gave an update on her condition in a tweet dated last July 23, and he was on the Minor League temporarily inactive list from July 5-Aug. 27.

Update on my wife Erin: pic.twitter.com/v9334hlKEP — Pat Venditte (@PatVenditte) July 23, 2019

A 20th-round Draft pick of the Yankees in 2008, Venditte broke in with the A’s in '15. He has appeared in 58 big league games and has thrown 68 innings with a 5.03 ERA in parts of four MLB seasons. Venditte was with the Blue Jays and Mariners in '16 and he saw big league time with the Dodgers in '18, getting in 15 games.

The Marlins have been in the market for bullpen help, and Venditte brings a unique skill set by throwing with each hand. He will get plenty of opportunities in Spring Training to make the big league club.

In an effort to pick up the pace of play, MLB has adopted a rule that requires relievers to face a minimum of three batters in 2020, unless they enter with two outs in an inning. The rule won't be an issue for Venditte, who can switch which arm he throws with on a batter-to-batter basis.

For his career, Venditte been more effective throwing left-handed against lefties, who are batting just .179 against him. Overall, right-handed hitters are .286 off him.