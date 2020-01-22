Timeline of Phillies Spring Training

It seems as if Clearwater has been the Phillies' Spring Training home forever. Well, that’s really not true. For many years, they trained elsewhere, including Philadelphia from 1883-1901. Nine other states have hosted Phillies Spring Training. • Phillies alumni SPRING TRAINING TIMELINE 100 years ago Phillies hold Spring Training in

It seems as if Clearwater has been the Phillies' Spring Training home forever. Well, that’s really not true. For many years, they trained elsewhere, including Philadelphia from 1883-1901. Nine other states have hosted Phillies Spring Training.

SPRING TRAINING TIMELINE

100 years ago

Phillies hold Spring Training in Birmingham, Ala.

1923

The Brooklyn Robins (Dodgers) are the first Major League team in Clearwater, training and playing their games at Clearwater Athletic Field (the Phillies were in Leesburg, Fla., from 1922-24).

March 15, 1923

Brooklyn defeats the Boston Braves, 12-7, in the first Spring Training game in Clearwater.

World War II

Office of Defense Transportation mandates that teams hold Spring Training near their homes from 1943-45 in order to conserve rail transportation. The Phillies train in Hershey, Pa., in 1943 and Wilmington, Del., in 1944-45.

1946

Flamingo Field in Miami Beach, Fla., is the site of the Phillies' Spring Training camp.

February 24, 1947

Phillies hold their first Spring Training workout in Clearwater (Athletic Field).

March 11, 1947

Phillies lose, 13-1, to the Detroit Tigers in their first Clearwater game. Attendance is 1,766.

March 28, 1947

Phillies first win, 8-7, over St. Louis on an 11th-inning, walk-off home run by outfielder Johnny Wyrostek.

March 10, 1955

Phillies defeat Tigers, 4-2, in the first game played at Jack Russell Stadium. Robin Roberts is the Phillies' starting pitcher.

March 14, 1967

Phillies open a four-field, state-of-the-art Minor League training complex, Carpenter Field, on Old Coachman Road.

March 28, 2003

The Yankees win the last Spring Training game at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium, 2-0. Pat Burrell gets the last hit.

March 4, 2004

Phillies defeat Yankees, 5-1, in first the game played at Bright House Network Field before 8,205, a Clearwater record. Center fielder Marlon Byrd gets the first hit; shortstop Jimmy Rollins hits the first home run.

March 19, 2016

Clearwater Athletic Field becomes an official Florida Heritage Site when a historical marker is dedicated at Pennsylvania Avenue and Seminole Street, where the ballpark once stood. It is the first such marker in Clearwater city limits.

March 22, 2018

Indoor training facility at Carpenter Field is dedicated and named David P. Montgomery Baseball Performance Center.

February 23, 2020

Chris Wheeler to begin 49th consecutive year as the Phillies' public address announcer in Spring Training.

Clearwater ballparks

Athletic Field (1947-54), Jack Russell Stadium (1955-2003) and Bright House Networks Field, now Spectrum Field (2004-)

(Photo courtesy of Rich Westcott)