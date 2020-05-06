Phils-Mets rivalry stars Thurs. on MLB Network

PHILADELPHIA -- The National League East is better when the Phillies and Mets are playing for something and hating each other. We just need to see it more often. Since the Mets joined the NL in 1962, they've made the postseason nine times and the Phillies have made the postseason

Since the Mets joined the NL in 1962, they've made the postseason nine times and the Phillies have made the postseason 12 times. Can you believe that only twice the Mets and Phillies legitimately battled for the NL East at the same time? Phillies fans fondly remember 2007 and '08, the beginning of a five-year run on division titles. Mets fans prefer to forget those collapses. In the 19 other seasons that the Phillies or Mets made the postseason, the other team finished last or second to last 15 times.

But the fact that these teams always seem to have something brewing -- it helps that Philly fans and New York fans are born to dislike each other -- shows the rivalry’s potential. MLB Network explores that rivalry on Thursday:

• 9 a.m. ET: “Baseball’s Best Seasons: 1980”

• 11 a.m. ET: Mets vs. Phillies from Oct. 6, 1991 (David Cone strikes out 19)

• 1:30 p.m. ET: Mets vs. Phillies from Aug. 30, 2007 (Pat Burrell homers twice, Chase Utley hits walk-off single in an 11-10 comeback)

• 4 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET: Phillies vs. Mets from July 11, 2018 (Brandon Nimmo drills walk-off homer)

• 6 p.m. ET: Mets vs. Phillies from June 27, 2019 (Jean Segura crushes walk-off homer)

This season, the Mets and Phillies figured to be in the thick of a highly competitive NL East, arguably the most competitive division in the Majors.

Baseball will be better if they are.