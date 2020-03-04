Phillies like what these players are showing

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- It is one thing to hear a manager or general manager say whom has impressed them this spring. It is something entirely different to hear whom a player has been impressed by. They have a totally different perspective. MLB.com asked a few Phillies players whom has impressed

MLB.com asked a few Phillies players whom has impressed them in camp. Here is what they said:

Alec Bohm , 3B (No. 1 Phillies prospect)

He is the No. 30 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. If he plays well in Triple-A, he could push for a promotion sometime this summer. Some of that depends on what is happening at the big league level. If Jean Segura and Scott Kingery are playing well in the infield, it could delay Bohm's arrival.

“The way he hits. He’s come into a few situations in some games. I always see him in batting practice, and early in camp, talking to people, trying to get better. Defensively, I see him working hard. He’s asked me some questions about how to move the glove, how to get prepared.” -- Jean Segura

“Bohm is just … his bat-to-ball skills are incredible. I’ve liked [Nick] Maton’s swing as well. It’s just really easy. He never gets beat by a fastball. But those two guys, lots of barrels, lots of hits. They’re in there swinging, and I like it. Bohm has looked pretty athletic over there at third base, too. But he really understands his swing and how it works and what he needs to do to get to a position he wants to be to hit. But I mean, he obviously has a really good approach at the plate.” -- Scott Kingery

Nick Maton , shortstop (No. 12 Phillies prospect)

Some think he could be a super-utility type of player because of his defensive versatility. But he can hit, too. He could push for a job next season.

“He had a pretty good at-bat [Wednesday against the Pirates]. He’s had pretty good at-bats all spring. Another young guy. I’ve been excited about these young guys. We need them. We need them to help us.” -- Bryce Harper

Didi Gregorius , shortstop**

The Phillies signed him to a one-year, $14 million contract in December to improve the team’s play at shortstop and provide a boost to the middle of the lineup. Gregorius expects big things from himself. It is why he only signed a one-year deal. He thinks he can play well to rebuild his market for the winter.

“Didi has been great. He’s a superstar on the other side of the ball. Every time we see him, he’s working hard. He brings that smile, he brings that leadership quality that he has. Seeing him work the way he does, on the field, away from the field, it’s really good to see. I think he’s going to help us out a lot this year.” -- Bryce Harper

Ramon Rosso, RHP

Rosso has spent his three-year Minor League career as a starter, but he has shown potential as a bullpen piece. He could help the team sometime this season. He's allowed two hits and one run in three innings this spring. He's struck out three.

“I saw him pitch two innings the other day. It was pretty good. He had a good fastball and a good breaking ball. This is first year in camp. Being in his first camp, he didn’t look nervous. That was pretty impressive.” -- José Álvarez

Nick Williams , OF

Williams is competing for a bench job, which is more feasible with Andrew McCutchen expected to open the season on the injured list. But right now Williams is behind Harper, Jay Bruce , Roman Quinn and Adam Haseley . His top competition to be the No. 5 outfielder might be Kyle Garlick , whom the Phillies acquired in a trade with the Dodgers.

“His approach and his mentality and everything coming into the spring -- it seems like he has a different approach. Everything from what I’ve seen has been better.” -- Vince Velasquez

Everybody

“I’ve been impressed with everybody. I can’t name one guy. I’m impressed with everybody because everybody has a story to get here.” -- Didi Gregorius

“The younger guys that have come up, even over from Minor League camp. We get to see a lot of the new guys in here, like Spencer [Howard] and see how they work. They’ve got a good head on their shoulders and they work hard.” -- Aaron Nola