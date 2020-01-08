In memoriam for Phillies who passed away in '19

Here's a look at members of the Phillies family who passed away during the 2019 calendar year. Included was their oldest living alumnus, a highly respected team president, the manager of the last game at Connie Mack Stadium and a young scout. Sal Artiaga, who spent 48 years of service

Here's a look at members of the Phillies family who passed away during the 2019 calendar year. Included was their oldest living alumnus, a highly respected team president, the manager of the last game at Connie Mack Stadium and a young scout.

Sal Artiaga, who spent 48 years of service in professional baseball, died Feb. 16 in Palm Harbor, Fla. He was 72. Mr. Artiaga was the director of Latin American operations for the Phillies from 1999-2009. Among his other positions in the game, Mr. Artiaga was the ninth president of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues (Minor League Baseball) from '88-91.

INF-OF Chuck Harmon died March 19 in Golf Manor, Ohio, at age 94, the second-oldest Phillies alumnus. Cincinnati’s first African-American player, Mr. Harmon played for the Reds (1954-56), St. Louis Cardinals ('56-57) and Phillies ('57).

• Phillies alumni page

David Montgomery died on May 8 in Philadelphia after a five-year battle with cancer. He was 72. Mr. Montgomery joined the Phillies as a sales apprentice in 1971 and spent 47 years with the organization. He served as director of sales and marketing, executive vice president, chief operating officer, president and general partner and chairman. Served on MLB’s Labor Policy and Strategic Planning Committees, the Scheduling Committee and was on the board of Major League Baseball Enterprises. During his term as Phillies president, Mr. Montgomery oversaw the building of Citizens Bank Park and Bright House Networks Field. In '08, the Phillies won the World Championship. He was the recipient of the trophy during the postgame ceremonies. In '18, the indoor training facility at Carpenter Field in Clearwater, Fla., was dedicated as the "David P. Montgomery Baseball Performance Center."

Frank Lucchesi, the Phillies' manager in 1970-72, died at age 93 on June 8 in Colleyville, Texas. Mr. Lucchesi managed in the Phillies' Minor League system for 14 years before taking over the Major League club. He won the final game at Connie Mack Stadium and the first game at Veterans Stadium. He also managed the Texas Rangers ('75-77) and the Chicago Cubs ('87, an interim basis).

OF Wally Westlake died Sept. 6 in Sacramento, Calif., at age 98, the oldest living Phillies alumnus and second-oldest former Major Leaguer. Mr. Westlake played 10 years in the Majors for six teams, ending his career with five games with the 1956 Phillies. He twice hit for the cycle with the Pittsburgh Pirates and was on the '54 American League champion Cleveland Indians.

OF Jim Greengrass died on Sept. 19 in Chatsworth, Ga., at age 91. He played four years with the Cincinnati Reds (1952-55) and two with the Phillies ('55-56). In '44, he signed with the New York Yankees as a 16-year-old.

OF Bobby Del Greco died on Oct. 13 at age 86 in Pittsburgh, Pa. He spent nine years in the Majors with six teams, including the Phillies (1960-61; '65). He wore 10 uniform numbers, including 3, 26 and 29 with the Phillies.

Will Brunson, former big league pitcher and scout, died on Nov. 23 after a heart attack while hiking in Big Bend National Park, Texas. He was 49. Mr. Brunson pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers (1998-99). Since '16, he was an area scout for the Phillies, covering south Texas.

INF Ted Lepcio, a 10-year Major Leaguer, died at age 90 on Dec. 11 in Dedham, Mass. His first eight years were spent with the Boston Red Sox, playing second, short and third. Mr. Lepcio’s lone National League season was 1960 with the Phillies.