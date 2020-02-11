Podcast: Reacting to the Mookie Betts trade

The long-awaited Mookie Betts trade was finally completed Monday and Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Jordan Shusterman of @CespedesBBQ break down the blockbuster trade, and the subsequent Brusdar Graterol deal on this week's Podcast. While the trade and the prospects involved are the big news of the week, the guys

The long-awaited Mookie Betts trade was finally completed Monday and Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Jordan Shusterman of @CespedesBBQ break down the blockbuster trade, and the subsequent Brusdar Graterol deal on this week's Podcast.

While the trade and the prospects involved are the big news of the week, the guys also had fun discussing some of the most exciting players as they talked about some of the fastest prospects in baseball as well as those with the best fastballs.

