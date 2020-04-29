Latest Pirates info on ticket refunds, exchanges

PITTSBURGH -- With the start of the season delayed and the timeline for a return still uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pirates president Travis Williams reached out on Wednesday to season ticket holders and individual ticket buyers regarding the club’s postponed home games in April and those scheduled for

PITTSBURGH -- With the start of the season delayed and the timeline for a return still uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pirates president Travis Williams reached out on Wednesday to season ticket holders and individual ticket buyers regarding the club’s postponed home games in April and those scheduled for May.

Williams wrote a letter in which he thanked fans for their support and patience, stressed the importance of maintaining health and safety for team personnel and fans, and expressed the Pirates’ optimism that there will be baseball this season. In that letter, he explained two options for fans who bought tickets for games in April that have been postponed or games in May “that are unlikely to take place as planned.”

Those two options, according to Williams’ letter:

Retain:

• Season ticket holders who would like to retain the value of all April and May games as credit in their account to be used for any future games in 2020 or ‘21 will receive a 15 percent bonus ticket credit to be used toward those tickets. They will also receive a complimentary seat upgrade for a game of their choice in 2020 or ‘21, applied toward every seat in their season ticket plan.

• Single-game ticket buyers who would like to retain the value of their tickets purchased for April and May games as credit in their account to be used for any future games in 2020 or ‘21 will receive a 10 percent bonus credit to be used toward those tickets.

Refund:

Full refunds are available for any ticket buyer, and their requests will be processed as quickly as possible, according to the team. Anyone who would like to receive a refund for April and May games can contact their season ticket holder representative directly, call 1-800-289-2827 (1-800-BUY-BUCS) or send an email to [email protected].

The Pirates also encouraged fans to visit pirates.com/2020updates for more information.

Adam Berry has covered the Pirates for MLB.com since 2015. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook and read his blog.