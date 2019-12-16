Offseason injury updates for Polanco, Taillon
PITTSBURGH -- After an injury-filled season that depleted the Pirates’ pitching staff and often wreaked havoc on their lineup card, director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk had nothing but good news to share on Monday. Right fielder Gregory Polanco, coming off something close to a lost season due to lingering
Right fielder
Polanco visited the Bucs’ Spring Training facility in Bradenton, Fla., last week. He is feeling good and throwing from 120 feet, and Tomczyk said the right fielder’s throwing motion is “much more in tune” than it was during a season in which he dealt with recurrent left shoulder inflammation. The issue was not necessarily strength -- Polanco returned to the field earlier than expected, hit well for stretches and threw with some percentage of his usual velocity -- but rather the volume of work he took on less than a year after such a major operation.
Polanco hit just .242/.301/.425 with six homers in 42 games for the Pirates last season. Penciling him into right field next year, Pittsburgh is hoping Polanco can return to the form that allowed him to hit .254/.340/.499 with 23 homers and 81 RBIs in 130 games in 2018.
Polanco received a series of platelet-rich plasma injections after the season but required no further procedures on his shoulder, Tomczyk said. The 28-year-old will be monitored throughout the year, and the Bucs are aware they may have to be careful with his workload when he returns to the field.
“There may be additional times throughout his career that we hit the pause button and have to work on the range of motion again,” Tomczyk said. “That may include, per doctors’ guidance and per doctors’ recommendations, additional biological injections.”
Taillon on track for ’21
Right-hander
Tomczyk noted that pitchers typically return from their first ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery in 14-16 months, while the second revision requires a 16- to 18-month rehab program. With Taillon’s long-term health in mind, the Pirates don’t intend to rush him through that process next year.
“From a medical, rehab perspective, it doesn’t make much sense to push him to return [in 2020],” Tomczyk said. “When he comes back from this surgery, when he comes back and pitches, this isn’t just for one year. It’s for four or five more years. That’s where the rehab mindset is, to get Jameson there.
“We'll never rule anything out 100 percent, but if anything is close to 100 percent, Jameson will not be competing at the Major League level in the year 2020."
Taillon is eligible for arbitration for the first time this offseason, and he is under team control through 2022.
More from the trainer’s room
• First baseman
• The Pirates are “cautiously optimistic” that
• Right-handers
• Reliever
• Outfield prospect
“Jason’s focus, our focus, is not just to get him ready for Spring Training. Our focus is to get him ready for the season and future seasons in his career,” Tomczyk said. “At this juncture, he’s in a really good spot as far as range of motion and strength, and the rehab is going extremely well.”
• Super-utility man
• Pitching prospect
“The elbow has withstood hunting,” Tomczyk quipped, “so it should be able to withstand some throwing at this point.”
