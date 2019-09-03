Bucs' top plays of 2010s led by outfield gloves
Andrew McCutchen won one in center field, then Starling Marte (twice) and Corey Dickerson captured Gold Gloves for their outstanding defensive work in left field.
PITTSBURGH -- This past decade saw three Pirates, all outfielders, win a total of four Gold Glove Awards.
But the Pirates made dozens of Gold Glove-caliber plays in each of the past 10 years, and it should come as no surprise that a whole bunch of them came in the outfield. Here’s a look at the Pirates’ top 10 defensive plays of the 2010s, along with six others worthy of consideration:
1) Snider robs a home run
Sept. 27, 2012, at Mets
This is, as Pirates broadcaster Greg Brown said at the time, “one of the best catches you will ever see,” period.
2) The clinching relay
Sept. 23, 2013, at Cubs
The Pirates’ 20-year losing streak began after a play at the plate, when Sid Bream slid home to score the winning run in Game 7 of the 1992 National League Championship Series. Their two-decade postseason drought all but officially ended, fittingly enough, with another play at the plate. With Pittsburgh clinging to a 2-1 lead and Jason Grilli on the mound, the Cubs’ Ryan Sweeney hit a single to right field. Marlon Byrd booted it, but McCutchen picked up the ball and got rid of it as quickly as he could. First baseman Justin Morneau, who had had drifted toward the mound, scooped it up and made the relay throw to catcher Russell Martin. Nate Schierholtz barreled into Martin, but the catcher held onto the ball, rolled over and raised his first upward. The Pirates retreated into the clubhouse, where they soon sprayed champagne and celebrated.
3) Marte saves the day
July 31, 2015, at Reds
We could fill a separate list with nothing but Marte’s highlight-reel plays. In fact, just one game-saving moment wasn’t enough in this particular inning for the two-time Gold Glove winner in left field, so he made two. It was all on display here as Marte threw out the tying run at the plate on one play then flung his body toward the ball to make the game-ending catch. Marte’s incredible instincts, his cannon of an arm, his quick first step, his range and his absurd athleticism made him one of the game’s best defensive outfielders over the past decade.
4) A trip, trip, triple play
Sept. 14, 2014, vs. Cubs
The play itself actually looked fairly routine, but a triple play is a triple play -- and this was the first one in the history of PNC Park, not to mention the Pirates’ first since April 2009.
5) First of its kind
May 19, 2015, vs. Cardinals
This was an odd bit of Major League history: the first 4-5-4 triple play. It started with second baseman
6) Air Cutch
May 27, 2014, vs. Mets
McCutchen won his Gold Glove Award in 2012, but he was still an elite center fielder in ’14, when he made this incredible running, diving catch to rob Juan Lagares of an extra-base hit. The sheer efficiency of this play was illuminated later, as it was one of the first plays examined by Statcast. According to the tracking technology, McCutchen was on the run 0.17 seconds after the ball left the bat, and he took a virtually flawless route (99.7% efficiency) as he hustled 83 feet to make the catch. This was Cutch at his clinical best.
7) Don’t. Run. On. Marte.
Sept. 16, 2015, vs. Cubs
On Roberto Clemente Day at PNC Park, Steve Blass offered Marte just about the highest compliment imaginable after this ridiculous throw from the left-field corner to cut down the Cubs’ Tommy La Stella at second base: “Clemente would have been proud of that one.” Marte went a long way to backhand the sinking liner after it rolled into foul territory, barely had time to balance himself, then fired a one-hop strike to Harrison at second base for the way-easier-than-it-should-be out in the 11th inning. Marte’s career has been full of similar, triple-digit assists from all over the outfield.
8) A Gold Glove robbery
May 28, 2018, vs. Cubs
Dickerson joined the Pirates with a reputation as a below-average defensive outfielder. Boy, did he change that in a hurry. This was arguably Dickerson’s best play in a season full of them, a full-scale robbery of Kyle Schwarber at a tricky angle in the left-field corner at PNC Park. Dickerson’s hard work was rewarded with a Gold Glove at the end of the season.
9) PFP pays off
July 24, 2018, at Indians
When he was traded to the Pirates, starter
“One of the best you will ever see by a pitcher,” Brown exclaimed.
10) J-Hay takes flight
May 22, 2014 vs. Nationals
Previously on this list, you’ve seen Harrison at second and third base. Well, here he is making an elite play in right field, taking flight like Superman and fully extending his 5-foot-8 frame to rob Wilson Ramos of extra bases on a line drive into the gap. Harrison truly did it all in 2014, earning his first All-Star nod and NL MVP consideration.
Honorable mentions
• Walker’s off-balance -- but on-target -- double-play turn on July 28, 2014. WATCH >>
• Rookie outfielder Bryan Reynolds’ home run robbery in left field on Aug. 5, 2019, and his diving catch in center on Sept. 4. WATCH >>
• Edinson Vólquez snagging a comebacker behind his back on Aug. 12, 2014. WATCH >>
• Marte’s ridiculous catch against the wall to rob Chris Carter of a home run at PNC Park on April 15, 2016. WATCH >>
• McCutchen’s hustling, diving grab on May 2, 2015. WATCH >>
• Lastings Milledge’s diving, stretching, game-ending catch on June 5, 2010. WATCH >>
