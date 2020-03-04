Pudge statue unveiled at Globe Life Field

ARLINGTON -- It makes perfect sense that fans who enter the new Globe Life Field through the home-plate entrance will be greeted by arguably the greatest Texas Ranger of all time. The club unveiled a bronze statue of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez Wednesday. The statue, which stands seven-feet

The statue, which stands seven-feet tall, was originally commissioned by Rodriguez during his first playing stint with Texas. It will be on display outside the stadium, along with all the other statues which were previously in Globe Life Park. The remaining statues will be moved to areas outside the new park, which is now 98 percent complete.

“Having my statue outside this ballpark for years to come is a dream,” Rodriguez said. “I started in the old ballpark [Arlington Stadium] and I played in the two ballparks before we built this beautiful facility. Now having my statue in the new ballpark, sitting in the home-plate area for life, is a dream.”

In addition to being a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Rodriguez is in the Rangers Hall of Fame, a 14-time All-Star, 13-time Gold Glover and won the American League Most Valuable Player Award in 1999.

Rodriguez is happy to have all those honors, but pulling the cover off his statue with his family by his side was special to him.

“I’m very happy for all the awards and everything the Rangers have given me through all the years,” he said. “What we did is very special, having my statue here for life is one of the best awards I’ve received from the Rangers organization.”

The statue was originally housed at Rodriguez’s home in Florida. After that house was sold, the statue was put in storage. More than a year ago, talks began to have the statue located at the new ballpark. It depicts Rodriguez with his catcher’s gear on, sitting on one knee. His nickname “Pudge” is written across the chest protector.

The statue unveiling was just one part of the activities unfolding on Wednesday at Globe Life Field. The Rangers also announced six new sponsorship deals for naming rights on parts of the ballpark behind home plate, the first- and third-base lines, the suite level, and the new sky porch in left field.

Globe Life Field will host its first event March 14 with a concert. The Rangers will play their first game at the park March 23 with an exhibition against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The synthetic turf is nearly complete. The field will be covered with flooring for the concert, and then more coconuts and fibers, which make up the infill for the turf, will be added to the surface to have it ready for play.

Texas players will get a taste of how the new turf plays next week in Arizona. On March 14, Rangers players will work out on turf at Chase Field in Arizona to get a feel for how it will play.

Rodriguez is impressed by the new facility and the fact that the new ballpark will be temperature-controlled, something he never experienced during his home games with the Rangers.

“If I was playing right now, I’d play 15 more years I think,” he said. “It’s something that was needed. It’s good for the players. It’s good for the fans. The great thing about this ballpark is every game is going to be on time.”