Notes: Suárez, solid play making decisions hard
CLEARWATER, Fla. – It is early, but Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez is making his case to be the team’s No. 5 starter. He allowed three hits and one unearned run in three innings of work during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Orioles at Spectrum Field, striking out a trio. Having
He allowed three hits and one unearned run in three innings of work during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Orioles at Spectrum Field, striking out a trio. Having allowed one unearned run in five innings this spring, Suárez has kept himself in the mix alongside right-handers
The conventional thinking is Suárez will really need to outpitch Pivetta and Velasquez to win the job. He thinks he can.
“Yes, of course,” he said through a team interpreter. “If they give me the opportunity, I’ll try and take advantage of it. … All my life, I have been a starting pitcher. Last year was the first time I was a reliever. But it’s really about where they need me.”
If Suárez ends up in the bullpen, he would be the third lefty in the eight-man bullpen, alongside José Álvarez and
Hunter no, Arano a maybe
Phillies manager Joe Girardi said that right-hander
• Shattered bats? Must mean Seranthony is close
Jones impresses
Left-hander
“He's interesting,” Girardi said. “He [throws] 95 and it has run and sink to it. He has a really good slider. I know he's been a starter in the past. But, I mean, it's interesting. I think he's been as high as Double-A. Triple-A? I think it's way too early to evaluate. But I think there are spots to be had [in the bullpen] here.”
So if a young starter impresses here, Girardi could feel compelled to take him as a reliever?
“I think you have to consider that, yes,” he said. “And I think part of that is what you project him as down the road.”
Harrison flashes glove, bat
Harrison is batting .273 (3-for-11) with an .879 OPS this spring.
“It's way too early,” Girardi said about the bench competition. “I mean, I think they've all played well, which is making it hard on me. The tough decisions are the extra spots on the position-player roster, the bullpen and the fifth starter.”
Arrieta is feeling it
Sunday would have been Arrieta’s second start of the spring, and now he is penciled in for Friday.
Arrieta got into some bad habits with his mechanics last season when he pitched with bone spurs in his right elbow. He is working this spring to make the correction.
“It’s just reps,” Arrieta said. “I'm pretty close. … Everything has great action. I’m just a little quick on the front side. Moving laterally. It's finishing outside the zone. So, just tightening that up -- the feel on the front side. All of the feedback is great. The changeup action is like a split. The cutter is really good. Yeah. I'm throwing quality strikes. Commanding the sinker on my glove the side, that's the hardest thing to command for anybody. Opposite of the throwing side. Down in the zone. That was good today.”
Up next
The Phillies head to CoolToday Park Monday to face the National League East champion Braves for the second time this spring.
