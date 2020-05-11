Relive Rangers' 2011 postseason run this week

ARLINGTON -- FOX Sports Southwest will continue a celebration of the Rangers' 2011 postseason run with rebroadcasts of select games this week. The coverage will also include 2011 Playoff Rewind shows hosted by FSSW broadcasters Tom Grieve, Emily Jones, Mark McLemore, and Dave Raymond. Also being featured this week will

The coverage will also include 2011 Playoff Rewind shows hosted by FSSW broadcasters Tom Grieve, Emily Jones, Mark McLemore, and Dave Raymond.

Also being featured this week will be the uniform number retirement ceremonies for Ivan Rodriguez , Michael Young and Adrián Beltré.

Here is the schedule for the week (all times CT):

Monday

3:30 p.m. -- Ivan Rodriguez number retirement ceremony (Aug. 12, 2017)

4 p.m. -- Adrián Beltré number retirement ceremony (June 8, 2019)

5 p.m. -- Michael Young number retirement ceremony (Aug. 31, 2019)

5:30 p.m. -- Rangers Classic Game: 2011 ALCS Game 6, Oct. 15 vs. Detroit (Texas won, 15-5)

8:30 p.m. -- 2011 ALCS Playoff Rewind

9 p.m. -- Rangers Classic Game: 2011 World Series Game 2, Oct. 20 at St. Louis (Texas won, 2-1)

Tuesday

9 a.m.-- Rangers Classic Game: 2011 ALCS Game 6, Oct. 15 vs. Detroit (Texas won, 15-5)

Noon -- 2011 ALCS Playoff Rewind

12:30 p.m. -- Rangers Classic Game: 2011 World Series Game 2, Oct. 20 at St. Louis (Rangers won, 2-1)

Thursday

5:30 p.m. -- Rangers Classic Game: 2011 World Series Game 4, Oct. 23 vs. St. Louis (Rangers won, 4-0)

8 p.m. -- Rangers Classic Game: 2011 World Series Game 5, Oct. 24 vs. St. Louis (Rangers won, 4-2)

10:30 p.m. -- 2011 World Series Playoff Rewind

Friday

8 a.m. -- Ivan Rodriguez number retirement ceremony (Aug. 12, 2017)

8:30 a.m. -- Pudge Catching Greatness Special

9 a.m. -- No. 10 Michael Young Special

9:30 a.m. -- No. 29 Adrián Beltré Special

10 a.m. -- Rangers Classic Game: 2011 World Series Game 4, Oct. 23 vs. St. Louis (Rangers won, 4-0)

12:30 p.m. -- Rangers Classic Game: 2011 World Series Game 5, Oct. 24 vs. St. Louis (Rangers won, 4-2)

3 p.m. -- 2011 World Series Playoff Rewind

Games will also be streamed on FOXSportsGO.com or the FOX Sports GO app.

105.3 The FAN and the Rangers Radio Network

Saturday

6 p.m. -- Texas Rangers Classic Game of the Week presented by Evan Williams Bourbon: 2010 World Series Game 3, Oct. 30 vs. San Francisco (Rangers won, 4-2).

The broadcast will be carried on 105.3 The FAN and select stations on the Rangers Radio Network. It will be preceded on 105.3 The FAN by the weekly Rangers Hot Stove program from 5-6 p.m.

T.R. Sullivan has covered the Rangers since 1989, and for MLB.com since 2006.