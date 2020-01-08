Rangers announce game times for 2020 season

ARLINGTON -- The first regular-season game at Globe Life Field will start at 3:05 p.m. CT on March 31 when the Rangers play the Angels in Texas' home opener. • Complete 2020 regular-season schedule The Rangers officially announced game times for this coming season, and there are a few changes

ARLINGTON -- The first regular-season game at Globe Life Field will start at 3:05 p.m. CT on March 31 when the Rangers play the Angels in Texas' home opener.

The Rangers officially announced game times for this coming season, and there are a few changes as they move into their new ballpark. The Rangers announced that 10 of their 13 Saturday games will start at 6:05 p.m. this season. That is an hour earlier than the customary 7:05 p.m. time from previous years. The only exceptions are 3:05 p.m. start times for national television: May 30 against the Athletics, June 13 against the Indians and July 4 against the White Sox.

“Globe Life Field gives us the option to have earlier start times on weekends,” said Rangers executive vice president for business operations Rob Matwick. “We think these adjustments will be very convenient for our fans.”

The Rangers are also starting their Sunday games at 1:35 p.m., which will be 30 minutes earlier than in previous seasons. The exception will be the regular-season finale on Sept. 27 against the Mariners. That will start at 2:05 p.m. as mandated by Major League Baseball. Every game that day will start at the same time.

The Rangers will still play their night games during the week at 7:05 p.m. and their day games will start at 1:05 p.m. with two exceptions. They will start at 3:05 p.m. on April 15 against the Yankees and May 28 against the Nationals. That should help with pre- and postgame rush hour traffic.

