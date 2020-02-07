Five mysteries for Rangers to solve this spring
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers don’t have any classic position battles brewing in Spring Training, but they do have position mysteries. The Rangers go into camp with a set starting rotation and lineup. The bullpen? Well, every team has relievers battling for spots in Spring Training.
So, what are the mysteries? Here are five as Spring Training nears:
The Danny Santana mystery
So who plays center field if Santana moves around? That could be the scenario Daniels referred to when he said the Rangers could sign more players even after Spring Training begins. Proven veteran
“There are still a number of free agents out there, some of which we have interest in,” Daniels said. “A couple of guys [there's] non-roster interest, a couple of guys we are still at least discussing how they fit on the club.”
The Rangers also want to look at
“I really want to see some of these guys to see if they can play that position and give us a chance to move Danny around,” Woodward said. “Right now I see Danny playing out there more than anybody else. But I’d like for one of these guys to come in, tear it up and force our hand.”
The Nick Solak mystery
Solak has offensive talent, hitting .293/.393/.491 in 33 games for the Rangers last season. The Rangers need to find him a spot, and Solak understands his Major League career may begin as a utility infielder.
“I love what I saw from him last year with the bat quality,” Woodward said. “I expect him to be the guy who forces my hand and earns those at-bats.”
Second base was Solak’s primary position in the Minors, but the possibility of him pushing
Solak has worked at third base but has limited experience both there and in center. If Solak can play either in center or at third, that would greatly increase his chances of making the Opening Day roster.
The Ronald Guzmán mystery
The Rangers made that clear when they signed Greg Bird, a left-handed power bat, to push Guzmán.
“[Guzmán] is one of the guys who really needs to take a step forward,” Woodward said. “He does need to show more consistency in his bat quality, controlling the strike zone. I think he’ll be fine, but it’s going to be a big one coming into spring because he does have competition. It is time for him to take the next step.”
Guzmán, in his second season in the Majors, hit .219/.308/.414 last year. Against left-handers, that slash line dropped to .134/.238/.299.
That’s why the Rangers acquired first baseman/outfielder
This is also where Solak’s ability to handle third base comes into play. If Solak can handle third, the Rangers could move
The bullpen mystery
The Rangers will use an eight-man bullpen, and at least four spots are taken: closer
Right-hander
There is the young talent: right-handers Jonathan Hernández,
Then there are the non-roster candidates, led by right-hander
The Rangers were not aggressive in the free-agent relief market.
“Overall, we didn’t think that was the strength of the market this year,” Daniels said. “We thought we had some good options internally and wanted to see our young guys there, as well.”
The Jeff Mathis mystery
Mathis, who is signed for this season at $3 million, still has defensive and leadership qualities that the Rangers value. He will also be 37 on March 31 and hit .158 this past season.
The mystery is if the Rangers will stick with Mathis or cut their losses and go with Trevino as the backup. Adding to the mystery is that the Rangers signed former Red Sox prospect
T.R. Sullivan has covered the Rangers since 1989, and for MLB.com since 2006.